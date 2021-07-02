• A throwback video of Ghanaian presenter, Berla Mundi, has got fans talking

• Berla herself is so speechless over the video that she could only caption it: “hmmm”

• Her necklace, wig, and overall appearance in the video are what have become topical among fans

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Eloquent Ghanaian presenter, Berla Mundi, has surprised her colleagues and fans with a new throwback video she shared.

Berla was with her colleague presenter, Black Boy, at the time they worked together at GHOne TV.

She looked so smallish in the video and the two things that would catch anyone’s attention upon setting their eyes on the video is Berla’s wig and necklace.

It appeared she herself is so surprised to see how she used to dress in those days that she only captioned the video: “Hmmm” with no comment emoji.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Reaction

The video has received massive reactions from fans and they have mainly talked about Berla’s wig and necklace.

Actress Fella Makafui, for instance, commented about the chain:

fellamakafui: “Its the chain for me.”

To this, Berla responded and said she can’t believe she wore that chain:

berlamundi: “@fellamakafui sis I can’t believe I wore that chain.”

Giovani wondered what was wrong with Berla:

giovani.caleb: “Please were you eating? Were you unwell? How did you recover? Medication or prayers?”

Adwoa Loud said she did not want to say anything:

adwoaloudgh: “I don’t even want to say “henitin””

Adwoa could not maintain her silence and asked again where Berla wore that chain to:

adwoaloudgh: “But wait oo, saa chain no, na wode k) heefa…??”

More comments came through:

big_sampsgh: “Madam 2 Chains!”

adama.official: “It’s the hair and chain for meee!”

nana___abena: “only your wig.”

priscy_midilton: “18 kalat chain chaiiiiii”

barbie_derbie: “This is Grace.”

everythinghome_gh: “It's the chain for me.”

nahnah_mharfo: “When was that taken.”

iamkarteysandra: “God bless your hustle you have come from afar”

Luxurious lifestyle

Berla Mundi was in the news some time ago when a photo of her ultramodern kitchen surfaced on the internet for the first time.

She also trended in the news for the beautiful dress she wore to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh