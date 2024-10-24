Renowned content creator Code Micky is set to release his new music with Asakaa Boys affiliate Beeztrap KOTM

The viral sensation, with over a million followers on social media, established that the new song would be released soon

His attempt to give fans a sneak peek of the upcoming release has gained significant traction on social media

Ghanaian humourist Code Micky known for his satirical review of events, music and happenings has announced his latest project.

The project, a new collaboration featuring Asakaa Boys affiliate Beeztrap KOTM is yet to get a release date.

Code Micky shared a snippet of the upcoming song on social media, exciting scores of fans. In the video, the celebrities took turns performing their verses.

On social media, the hilarious comedian tagged his upcoming single as the "hottest song of the year" due to several factors, including the frenzy surrounding the track's new single and Beeztrap KOTM's strides this year.

Since completing KNUST, where he met the Asakaa Boys, who facilitated his debut, Beeztrap has collaborated with top stars, including Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, this year alone.

Fans react to Code Micky's new song

YEN.com.gh gathered af ew comments from fans in reaction to Code Micky's new song featuring Beeztrap KOTM.

Christopher Boakye said:

"I'm even feeling shy for code… odumodum Takashi rap some Paa o😂"

Yeboah Kwaku wrote:

"This music for not come out ,code micky should be fine 3billion Ghana cedis,for embarrassing Ghana music with this rap"

Boafo Collins noted:

"Is funny here . Person wey e dey break en fellow mans track too dey short lyrics . Na music be friend 🤣🤣😂😂😂"

Stephen Osei Kwofie remarked:

"This one deɛ the inspiration is from Odumoudum black... Native 🤣🤣🤣"

Bartholomew Boye added:

"I’ll call for your arrest if you drop this song 😂😂😂"

Grammy Spotlights Stonebwoy's new album

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's new album had earned a mention in a new Grammys publication.

According to the dancehall star, his sixth studio album carries an incredible mix of variety and uniqueness.

The 13-track album released on October 24 features Duncan Mighty, Odumodublvck, Ginton, London's Amaria BB, South Florida's Kaylan Arnold, Blvk H3ro, Chi Ching, and Jamaican dancehall queen Spice.

