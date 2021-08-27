Actress Kafui Danku's daughter, Baby Lorde, has warmed hearts with her new video

She is seen busy in the kitchen with her brother and it seems they were baking cake

Baby Lorde asked her mother to play music for her to relax

Many people have admired Baby Lorde and have reacted

Ghanaian actress, Kafui Danku’s daughter, Baby Lorde, has stunned fans with a new video online.

Dressed in the appropriate attire, the little girl is spotted in the kitchen with her brother, trying to bake what seems like cake.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, while going about mixing her stuff and putting things together, Baby Lorde asked her mother to play her music so she could relax.

Reactions

Baby Lorde’s video has warmed the hearts of many and they have admired her.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Harriet, for instance, commented that she is too adorable:

bradfordharriet: “Too adorable.”

Ghansah could not stop smiling watching the adorable Baby Lorde:

xta_ghansah: “Why was I smiling throughout. Lorde you are so adorable.”

Emmy agreed that Baby Lorde needed to relax:

iam_emmy89: “Yeah you really need to relax.”

Abrefi described the video as so lovely:

abrefiagyemang: “Hahahaaaaa soo lovely.”

Issah loves Baby Lorde:

fawzichanti_issah: “Babaylorde always but smile on my face.”

More comments came through for the beautiful Lorde:

luxurity1: “She is right.”

iamefyaadoma: “Soo adorable.”

obaaflogh: “Best cook and chef.”

littlemercysmith: “Music for the soul.”

Learning Photography

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Baby Lorde amazed some fans with a video of her learning photography at age five.

She is seen handling the camera and tilting it to have a clearer view or shot of what she was working on.

It seems everything went well for her when she communicated with her mother during the lesson.

Kafui Danku shared the video to Lorde’s Instagram page and captioned it: “DOP in action”.

Many people reacted to the video and they were full of praise for the adorable Baby Lorde.

