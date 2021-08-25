Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara, has released a wild video to shade her enemy

She sang in the video describing the mouth of her enemy with an animal

Many people have reacted to the video and concluded that the shade is meant for Afia Schwar, who has been attacking her for sometime now

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Queen Ciara Antwi, the wife of Ghanaian pastor, Obofour, has got her fans talking with a new video.

She is seen happily singing Ras Kuuku’s Wo song while driving in town.

Bofowaa, as Obofour’s wife is popularly known, is seen stressing on some of the lyrics of the song to indicate she really likes that part.

A collage of Bofowaa and Afia Schwar. Photo credit: @bofowaa, @queenafiaschwar/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She sang in the Akan language: “The enemy’s mouth like a certain noisy animal (specific name of animal was mentioned is Twi)”

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

That animal is known to be talkative, and it is mostly used to refer to a person who talks too much and tells lies about other people.

Reaction

Some fans who have seen Bofowaa’s video have concluded that the shade is for controversial actress Afia Schwarzenegger, following Afia’s recent attack on her.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

adwoaky: “Obofowa with the shades.”

nanaakuafremapi: “Nice one queen.”

cetaaocean: “God has made you so BEAUTIFUL...”

ataa__serwaa: “One minute biaaaaa akutia nnam mu.”

Gold and Benito wrote in the Akan language that Bofowaa is a master of shades who does not need to talk much for the attention of her enemy:

mhyamegold: “Beautiful mum. shade no de3 wote ase3 3ny3 kasa dodo).”

benitoforever1: “Akutia nim ne wura. Otanfo anos3 Abebe3.”

sista.akos2: “EISH OSOFO MAME PUNCHLINES BE Y3 GUY.”

Afia Schwar insults Bofowaa and husband

Meanwhile, Afia Schwar has attacked Obofour and his wife calling them unprintable names.

Recently, she spilled secrets she claimed she once shared with her sworn enemy, Ayisha Modi, about Obofour and his wife.

According to Afia, Ayisha confided in her that Obofour’s wife, Bofowaa, complained to her that her husband the pastor always shivered when he sees Moesha’s big backside.

In a similar manner, Afia spilled secrets she shared with Ayisha Modi about Stonebwoy and his wife.

Source: Yen