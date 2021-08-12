15 perfect there is no war in ba sing se memes trending in 2021

Avatar: The Last Airbender is yet again turning fans crazy in 2021. There is no war in Ba Sing Se is a famous quote taken from the series that has remained in the minds of many. The stories were aired on Nickelodeon between 2005 and 2008, but in 2020, they became more popular when they appeared as the top 10-most watched shows on Netflix.

Avatar: The Last Airbender depicts a world of 4 nations; earth, water, fire, and air. Some had the power and ability to control the elements; a tactic called bending. Aang, a 12- year-old, is the main character.

He is an Airbender who survived a genocide that the Fire Nation carried out. Aang is seen as the latest reincarnation of the Avatar, who has the energy and power to bend all the four worlds and restore peace and harmony in the Kingdom.

There is no war in Ba Sing Se memes trending 2021

Do you have a favourite character in Avatar? Since the show was aired on Netflix, many fans have come forth to share the light moments of their favourite characters. Many have extended the discussion to Twitter, Reddit, and TikTok. Here are 15 perfect there is no war in Ba Sing Se memes.

1. It's just a kids show

Avatar: The Last Airbender begins in a way that one might think it's only meant for kids. But that is not the case as it gets into more serious matters plaguing society. Themes such as war, genocide, spirituality, and empowerment are pretty evident. How many such movies have you brushed off as an adult terming them as "only for kids''?

2. Use what you have to fight

What about Sokka? Despite coming from a tribe of water benders, he was not given the ability to water bend. Instead, he was determined to become a great leader and warrior. He rescued Aang from an iceberg and supported him in his mission to restore peace by fighting the fire nation.

You don’t have to be someone else to change your community, nation, continent, or world. Use whatever you have to cause change.

3. Is Lake Laogai real?

Known by the citizens of Ba Sing Se as an excellent place to relax and have fun, there is an untold story about the place. It is a real place with an underground prison where people are taken and forced to believe there is no war in Ba Sing Se.

4. Burger King

When you're a frequent visitor to your favourite burger place, and a conversation begins.

5. A lie detected

When the citizens of Ba Sing Se ask their leaders about the 100-year war rumours, the reply is, there is no war in Ba Sing Se. Of course, they were brainwashed to believe there is no war.

6. When you're an extrovert

Since Covid-19 struck the world, the messages poured online favour introverts more than extroverts. Especially "stay at home”. But an extrovert would be happy to say, "I got my vaccine! I can be around people again". That does not augur well with an introvert, and you can imagine the look on an introvert’s face!

In Avatar: The Last Airbender, Aang wants to enjoy life and have fun because of his love for life. But, just like the enemy Covid-19, his enemies did not give him peace to live a carefree life. He then launches a mission to restore peace, and he finally defeats the Fire Lord.

7. Trade offer

Have you ever entered into a trade agreement, and your partner gives you a mind-blowing good deal? Uncle Iroh is one character with such an attitude.

Though he is old compared with other characters, he has experience and strategies to help younger characters in challenging situations. He is also a skilled fire bender. But he lacks the strength a young person has.

8. When you see a Fire Bender warming tea

Jet had a bad experience with the Fire Nation. His parents were killed by Fire Nation soldiers when he was only eight years old. They were left as refugees in the Earth Kingdom.

Jet becomes a group leader and was among the ones fighting for freedom. Uncle Iroh, on the other hand, is a skilled fire bender. Imagine Jet seeing uncle Iroh warming his tea, and their eyes meet! Uncle Iroh can fold Jet without a bend at all!

9. Who says there is no war in Ba Sing Se?

When someone does say, there is war in Ba Sing Se, this is the kind of look he should be given.

10. Why he fought a Volcano

What should you do when there is danger, and many people are not aware, or they don't know what to do? In Avatar: The Last Airbender, a mighty volcano erupted and covered many miles in the villages. Ruko decided to fight the Volcano to rescue the villagers who were on death bed.

So he created channels of lava to allow the flow to move towards the sea. But because of the magnitude of the lava flow, he was overwhelmed, and he died of the poisonous gas he inhaled in the rescue mission. Use your powers to water bend others to safety no matter the cost

11. Don’t dare move that chair

Who says there is no war in Ba Sing Se? And the chair was stolen. The 100-year war in Ba Sing Se was started by Fire Lord Sozin, who wanted to expand the Fire Nation into a worldwide Empire. The water tribe, on the other, had suspected the Fire Nation to have stolen the old water tribe chair. What followed was a 100-year war, but still many people said, there is no war in Ba Sing Se.

12. The water bill is so high!

When you hear your mom asking, “Why is the water bill so high?” and you remember yourself in the shower for an hour! What were you doing? Perhaps you’ve become a skilled water bender like Kataka in Ba Sing Se.

13. Four nations in Ba Sing Se

Perhaps everyone knows that in Avatar, there were four nations; earth, fire, water, and air. But if you ask Fire Lord Sozin, he would say there were only three worlds.

He is a typical imperialist! You might remember how he abandoned his friend Roku to death during the volcano fight. He left him to conquer the world by himself.

14. Protect the Ba Sing Se

In the Ba Sing Se kingdom, citizens lived in ignorance because of misinformation. They were induced and fed with the gospel whose theme was there is no war in Ba Sing Se.

Likewise, some people are still in a state of denial whether Covid-19 is real or not, so they don’t want to take precautions

15. Do not discover what doesn’t exist

How would you respond when you want to discover the truth and what you hear is, "it doesn't exist"? That is precisely what happened in the Ba Sing Se kingdom.

There is no war in Ba Sing Se memes trending in 2021 remind you of what goes on in society. It is sad to learn how some people still live in denial of the realities seen every day. For example, abuses, genocides, corruption, discrimination, and racial injustices, among others.

