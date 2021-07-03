Dr Louisa Satekla made an appearance at the grand launch of the Tecno Mobile Ghana Phantom X

She accompanied her husband, Stonebwoy, to the event, held on Friday, July 2, 2021

Dr Satekla glowed in a bare neck dress, flawless makeup, and long braids

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Louisa Satekla, the wife of the dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, glows with beauty at the launch of the Tecno Mobile Ghana Phantom X.

Dr Satekla appeared at the event in a bare neck outfit, long earrings, and long braids.

The mother of two got all the attention while sitting at a table with other event attendees as she dazzled in her simple but classy dress.

There's no doubt that her beauty regimen works as she effortlessly stood out and lit up her space with her glow due to her flawless makeup.

Although she wanted to shy away from the camera and enjoy the night without attracting the lens of the media, Dr Satekla's charming looks gave her away.

''I'll beat you, oh,'' she said quietly as the camera person approached her.

Elsewhere in another clip shows the colour of her decent outfit matches Stonebwoy's attire for the night.

Watch the videos below:

