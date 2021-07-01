Mavis Hawa Koomson, the minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture has used a wooden key to symbolize 'locking up the sea'

At an event on June 30, 2021, at Keta, Hawa Koomson was accompanied by a group of traditional leaders who directed her on how to go about it

This marks the closing of the 2021 fishing season in order to achieve the desired long-term objective of stock recovery

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

The minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has been captured in a video that was recorded on June 30, 2021, 'locking up' the sea at Keta in the Volta Region.

In the video, the honourable minister was seen in the company of some traditional leaders in the area, who were seen directing her to turn the key the right way.

Pulse.com.gh reports that the key was used as a symbol to mark the closed season for the 2021 fishing season beginning today, July 1, to July 31, 2021, for the artisanal and semi-industrial fleet.

Hawa Koomson: Minister for Fisheries 'Locks the Sea' with huge Wooden key to Prevent Fishing Credit: YouTube, Riddims Ghana TV

Source: UGC

Hawa Koomson indicated that this decision to close the season was based on scientific advice and consultation with various Fisheries associations in the country.

According to her, it is highly expected that this strategy will enable the sector to achieve the desired long-term objective of stock recovery.

The short 'sea-locking' ceremony was attended by the Awoamefia of the Anlo State, Togbui Sri III, the acting National Chairman of the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council, Nana Joojo Solomon, and some regional chairmen of the council.

An equally interesting video showing a woman carrying a baby at her back while 'fighting' what is believed to be Satan with all her might and some powerful taekwondo skills has emerged online.

The incident happened in a church whilst the person leading the prayer produced hooting sounds as though he was complementing the 'spiritual war' with more force.

Other prayer warriors sighted in the room also displayed energetic moves but none was as vivid and vibrant as that of the woman in question.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news

Source: Yen