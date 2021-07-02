Counsellor Paa Kwesi Ortsin advised that the family of murdered Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed seek therapy to heal from the post-traumatic stress

He also urged families of the two youths killed in the Ejura protest to consult a psychologist over their loss

His comments follow recent happenings amid Kaaka's murder in Ejura Sekyedumase District in the Ashanti Region

A senior consultant at the PAKS-Relationship and Counselling Clinic, Counsellor Paa Kwesi Ortsin, has advised the immediate family of Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed to seek therapy over their loss.

His comments follow the recent murder of the social media activist and the subsequent shooting of protesting youth demanding justice for him in Ejura Sekyedumase District, leading to the death of two young men and injuring at least four others.

Counsellor Ortsin, who is also a Psycho and Relationship expert, indicated that families that experience such terrifying loss go through post-traumatic stress and get emotional scars if not treated.

Ejura deaths: Seek help to heal from post-traumatic stress - Senior consultant to victims' families. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, he urged the families of Macho Kaaka who was murderd on June 28, 2021, and the two youths, Abdul Nasir Yussif and Muntala Mohammed who were killed while protesting Kaaka's murder to seek help from a psychologist to heal from any post-traumatic disorder.

''People who witness shocking events or suffer such loss go through stages of trauma which include shock, denial, bargain, depression, before acceptance.

''If they don't get the required treatment, they have symtomatical trauma. Such people need to consult a counsellor or need therapy to treat the post-traumatic stress disorder,'' he said.

Counsellor Ortsin also advised the victims' families to seek psychotherapy to regularise their emotions.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported Counsellor Ortsin recommended effective ways to help reintegrate missing kids back into society.

He made the remarks following a report about missing children who were found and united with their families.

''These kids are juveniles and have gone through a lot. But thank God they have got a short memory span and they easily forget. But they go through post-traumatic syndrome and get emotional scars as a result. They need treatment else they'll live with it,'' he said.

Kaaka's mother collapses

In a related story, a video of abled young men whisking away Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed's mother after she collapsed during a meeting with Ghana's Minister for Interior has emerged online.

The Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, was in Ejura Sekyedumase to commiserate with the family of Kaaka, who died on Monday, June 28, 2021.

During the meeting, Kaaka's mother reportedly collapsed in front of the minister.

Source: Yen News