Kaaka's mother reportedly collapsed during a meeting with Ghana's Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery

The Interior Minister was in Ejura Sekyedumase to commiserate with the family of Kaaka, who died on Monday, June 28, 2021

The deceased's mother was reportedly rushed to a hospital after she passed out

A video of abled young men whisking away Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed's mother after she collapsed during a meeting with Ghana's Minister for Interior has emerged online.

The Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, was in Ejura Sekyedumase to commiserate with the family of Kaaka, who died on Monday, June 28, 2021.

During the meeting, Kaaka's mother reportedly collapsed in front of the minister.

In the video sighted on the Twitter page of a social media user, Isaac Bediako, young men at the scene can be seen rushing Kaaka's mother away after she collapsed.

Background

A social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, alias Macho Kaaka, died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by a mob when he was returning home on his motorbike on Sunday at Ejura.

He’s alleged to have been killed because of his social media advocacy, which some felt was making the government unpopular.

Kaaka was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

His family said he had faced threats over his activism before the attack.

His death led to protests by the youth in the community who hit the street to demand justice but were met by armed police and military personnel, leading to the death of two persons and at least four people injured.

Meanwhile, Sadia Abubakar, a sister of one of the young men who died from gunshots during the protest by angry youths in Ejura has demanded justice following the death of her brother.

Abdul Nasir Yussif, aged 25 died from gunshots following a military attack on the protesting youth demanding justice for the murdered social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, the deceased's sister, Sadia Abubakar demanded justice for her brother, saying he was innocent.

