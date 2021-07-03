- The Information Ministry has raised alarm over the deadly Delta Variant in Ghana

- A public notice indicates the variant was identified “in a community”

- Insider sources claim about 100 students of Achimota School tested positive for the new strain

The Ministry of Information has disclosed that the deadly Delta Variant of the Coronavirus has been recorded “in a community” in Accra.

On their official Facebook page, the ministry revealed that all positive persons with the virus are healthy and fit as more details on this emerging story will be made to the nation on Sunday, July 4th.

Achimota students test positive for contagious Delta Variant (Photo source: Getty Images)

An interview on 3FM, monitored by YEN claims that about 100 students of Achimota School tested positive of the Delta Variant of Covid 19 following a student exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19.

“We gather that an unconfirmed number of students have tested positive for the Delta Variant of the Coronavirus,” the PTA Chair of Achimota is reported to have stated to 3FM.

Delta Variant of Covid

The World Health Organization (WHO), has sounded an alarm over this contagious and deadly variant of the Coronavirus. Director-General of the WHO fears cases around the world – including mortalities – will rise astronomically if countries do not race in vaccinating their population.

Already in India, the UK and US, Covid-19 cases have skyrocketed as fears of a lockdown intensify in the United Kingdom.

The origin of the Delta Variant is India. The populous nation has had its hospitals overstretched, nearing collapse of health systems amid rising cases of over 500 deaths on a daily average.

