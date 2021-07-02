A video has emerged online of a Military assault in Wa

It shows the security personnel randomly attacking some people allegedly because of a missing phone

The Ghana Armed Forces says it has started an investigation into the issue

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A video has emerged online that shows Military personnel assaulting some residents of Wa, the capital of the Upper West Region.

The video shows the security personnel randomly stopping and beating the people they came across.

According to a Citi FM report, the residents were brutalized allegedly over a missing mobile phone.

Military personnel assault Wa residents over missing phone. Photo source: Facebook (Citi 97.3 FM)

Source: Facebook

Cletus Awuni, the Public Relations Officer of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council claimed that he was a victim of the assault.

“They hit my head about three times and my back, because they used the taser on my hands and my chest,” he told Citi FM's Umaru Sanda in an interview on Eyewitness News.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed forces says the "unprofessional conduct" of its officers in Wa will be investigated.

In a press release dated July 2, 2021, the force stated that the incident "took place at a time the Commanding Officer of the soldiers and the Chairman of the Regional Security Council, were out of town for an official engagement.”

It also added that:

“Internal disciplinary measures have been instituted to deal with all those who will be found culpable in this unprofessional conduct by the soldiers.”

Find the press release from the Ghana Armed Forces below.

Meanwhile, Ambrose Dery, the minister of interior, has set up a three-member committee to examine the factors that led to the death of three men with others injured.

The decision follows an order by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the minister to investigate happenings that caused the death and injuries. The committee members are George Kingsley Koomson, a Justice of the Court of Appeal as Chairman, Security Expert, Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso, and Juliet Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbyte, a civil society organization.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen