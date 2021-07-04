Beautiful Nigerian lovebirds who began their first chat on Facebook Messenger have finally got married

Doing the 'How it started vs How it is going' thing, the guy shared screenshots of their first ever conversation on the social network platform

It turned out that the lady identified as Udo Dirim first struck a conversation with the man who would later become her husband

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Social media platforms have gone past were people connect and have fun, it has produced couples too.

A Nigerian couple who met on Facebook have walked down the aisle and stunned the internet with beautiful photos from their traditional wedding.

The lady actually chatted up the guy first Photo Credit: Okello Peters Izuchukwu

Source: UGC

Captioning the post ''How it started vs How it is going'' the man identified as Okello Peters Izuchukwu shared on Facebook how he met his wife.

Izuchukwu shared two screenshots from his first conversation with the lady named Udo Dirim.

Udo had approached her man first in a familiarization attempt which turned into a relationship and now marriage.

People hail the lady for making move first

Internet users hailed the lady for summoning the courage to reach the guy who was a total stranger at that time and compared her action with ladies who feel too big to chat a guy first.

Peter Oshun said:

"Jew man. So na she first toast you sef. After you wont let us hear word with 'Chubby girl, chubby girl!'. Say I said big Congratulations to.her, and have a blissful married life."

Erich Uchenna Chimara commented:

"See una mate. Na babe muster enough courage to chat him up and introduce herself.

"Una na only GREEN LIGHT with small tiger battery una dey flash half heartedly... "

Steve Chike Abia wrote:

"One babe has been in my inbox doing only 'Hi', 'Am fine'. For her mind she don shoot oo. She is too big to type a proper message. Now see her mate."

Joy Ekenyong remarked:

"It's funny how we just make actions and we don't know the trajectory it will take and how our lives can be altered by that.

"It's so beautiful to read this, this evening...

"Congratulations again and again to you both."

Couple who met online get engaged after 1 year of dating

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a couple who met online had got engaged after a year of dating.

Ky Chanel posted her love story on The Marriage Club public Facebook group. She narrated how the two, despite going to the same college, never talked to each other until one day when she wrote a post online about being single and content.

According to Ky, on February 28, 2020, the two went on their first date, and from then, she knew he was the one.

On May 25, 2020, the guy officially asked her to be his girlfriend, and a year later, on the same day, he proposed to her and asked her to marry him. She said yes.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen