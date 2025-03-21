A couple more Akufo-Addo appointees have been picked up for questioning by state security.

The former Executive Director of the National Service Authority, Osei Assibey Antwi, was questioned by the National Investigations Bureau in the probe into the NSS ghost names scandal.

State security questions Akufo-Addo appointees over alleged corruption

Asaase News also reported that the Economic and Organised Crime Office arrested the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu Boahene, at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on March 21 upon his arrival from the UK.

On the Antwi appeared before the National Investigations Bureau on March 20, accompanied by his lawyer after an invitation.

Joy News reported that he was interrogated for several hours over the alleged fraudulent enlistment of non-existent personnel onto the National Service Scheme.

For Boahene, he was reportedly taken into custody at 8:30 am. in a joint operation involving investigators from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), led by its Deputy Director Raymond Archer, and officials from the Attorney-General’s Department.

Complaints from Afenyo-Markin

The minority leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, confirmed Boahene's arrest in a statement saying the former appointee was informed that he was on a Stop List and was wanted by authorities.

According to Afenyo-Markin, Boahene was placed in a white Nissan Navara pickup and escorted by fully armed officers.

He described it as the latest human rights abuse from the Mahama administration.

"Abusing the Rights of political opponents is a fundamental assault on our democracy!"

