Adu Boahene Arrest: Attorney General Says Former Signals Bureau Boss Embezzled $7 Million
Ghana

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa 2 min read

The immediate past Director of the National Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu Boahene, was arrested after allegedly embezzling $7 million meant for a cyber defence system contract.

Addressing the press on March 24, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dominic Ayine, said there was evidence that Boahene, transferred large amounts of money from the National Signals Bureau account to his personal account.

Kwabena Adu Boahene
Kwabena Adu Boahene is accused of embezzling $7 million meant for a state defence contract. Source: Assemblies of God Ghana
Source: Facebook

The cyber defence system contract, valued at $7 million, was intended to bolster Ghana’s cyber security capacity.

However, the Attorney General said the funds allocated for the project were diverted for personal use.

“In his capacity as Director of the National Signals Bureau, Mr. Adu-Boahene on January 30, 2020, signed a contract on behalf on the Government of Ghana and the National Security on one hand and on the other hand, an Israeli company named RLC Holdings Limited. The contract was for the purchase of a cyber defence system software at a price of $7 million."

“On February 6, 2020, he then transferred an initial amount of GH¢27,100,000 from the National Signals Bureau account at Fidelity Bank to a private BNC account at UMB. Official documentation on the transfer reveals that the amount was for the payment of cyber defence system software. He transferred the money to his private company.”

Boahene and his wife acquired several landed properties in Ghana and abroad following the alleged embezzlement

Boahene and his wife are still in detention and other suspects are also being pursued for prosecution to commence.

Source: YEN.com.gh

