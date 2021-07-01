A video showing a scamper caused by a pastor and a woman has gone viral on the internet as it got people talking

The woman totally fought off the cleric's hand when he wanted to place it on her head during a prayer session

The pastor's attempt to have his way turned the environment into a chaotic scene as people ran aside

A video showing a deliverance session involving many women has stirred massive reactions on social media.

During a session in the clip posted by Linda Ikeji Blog, a woman rejected the pastor's attempt at laying his hand on her head. The clergyman did not take the rebuke lightly, he followed her.

In the video, chaos quickly ensued as the woman fought the pastor. Photo source: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Pastor's attempts fought off

When the pastor would not back off, the woman started fighting him off. At this point, there was a frenzy as people gave them space.

Another minister stepped in, trying to hold the woman's hands down so that the pastor can carry out his deliverance session on her.

It should be noted that at the time of writing this report, Legit.ng cannot independently verify the location where the video was shot.

Watch the clip below:

The pastor had a hard one

Many people said that the woman was really right for refusing his hand and standing her ground at the risk of being called a witch.

We compiled some of the reactions below:

ohreoluwa_fabrics said:

"Wetin she find go there?"

findbruno_ said:

"The pastor isn't up to her standard."

johnjoy295 said:

"The woman is there because of him, just look at her mouth, she mean the man no be small."

church_of_the_free asked:

"But What was she doing in that toxic environment in the first place?"

iamdonmo said:

"Anywhere that slap touch na BIG BOIL o."

oreverlivingdistributorng said:

"I like her. She's a real one."

sir_mich21 said:

"Some of these pastors if you allow them, they ready break your neck in the name of deliverance."

