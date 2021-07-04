• Shatta Wale has said he is considering going on the reality show Date Rush to look for love

• His fans have responded to his post and they have attacked him

• This comes after Shatta Wale called those taking part in the #fixthecountry campaign “uneducated fools”

Controversial Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has hinted that he is going on Date Rush to look for love.

He wrote on his Facebook page that he is considering going on that dating platform to get a lover.

This comes after Shatta Wale had descended on the campaigners of the #fixthecountry movement calling them “uneducated fools”.

A collage of Shatta Wale. Photo credit: @shattawalenima/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reaction

Shatta Wale’s post has triggered massive reactions from fans with the majority of fans attacking him.

Jacob called him the most confused and inconsistent musician:

Albert advised Shatta Wale to fix his attitude and he would not need to go on Date Rush:

Benedicta also advised Shatta Wale to fix his attitude before his career is ruined:

Hassam complained that Shatta Wale was only making fun of people because God has blessed him and he does not need anything:

King Kalala called Shatta Wale a confused man who does not know what to say again:

Bravo attacked Shatta Wale and told him to act like a father:

Salisu expressed disappointment in Shatta Wale:

Mark opined that if Shatta Wale had a good attitude, his baby mama, Michy, would not leave him:

Chelsea Ghana also attacked Shatta Wale:

