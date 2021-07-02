• Shatta Wale said next four years, John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress will come to power to perform worse than Akufo-Addo

• His comments follow the recent unrest in the country that has sparked the #fixthecountry campaign

• He said Ghanaians must stop putting their hope in politics

• Shatta Wale had earlier called the #fixthecountry protesters fools with uneducated minds

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Controversial Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has insinuated that John Mahama and the NDC is likely going to win power next four years and do the same things Ghanaians are complaining about today.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Shatta Wale’s Facebook page, though he did not mention Mahama’s name directly, all indications pointed to him.

He said Mahama might even perform worse than what people are complaining about Akufo-Addo, urging Ghanaians not to put their hope in politics.

A collage of Shatta Wale, Mahama, and Akufo-Addo. Photo credit: @nakufoaddo @shattawalenima @officialjdmahama/Instagram

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Shatta Wale’s post follows the current #fixthecountry campaign that has gained ground on social media.

According to him, the protesters might not gain anything in the end and rather lose their lives.

Reaction

Shatta Wale’s comment has triggered massive reactions on social media with many attacking him.

Samuel, for instance, insulted Shatta Wale and explained why the protest must go on:

Jamil, a fan of Shatta Wale, expressed disappointment in him:

Kwesi was also disappointed in Shatta Wale and said the fight to get the government to #fixthecountry will continue unabated:

More attacks came:

Source: Yen