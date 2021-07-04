- Landlords who demand over two years rent advance could be jailed

- PR of the rent control says rent should not exceed 6 months

- Ghana’s rent bill has been passed to protect tenants

The Rent Control has warned that landlords who charge more than six months of rent could be jailed for two years.

Speaking on Joy News, Public Relations Officer of the Rent Control Department, Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu stated that property owners must not exploit tenants to recoup their investments.

“Any person who as a condition of the grant, renewal or continuance of a tenancy demands in the case of monthly or shorter tenancy, the payment in advance of more than a month’s rent or in the case of tenancy exceeding six months, the payment in advance of more than six months’ rent shall be guilty of an offense and shall upon conviction by the appropriate rent magistrate be liable to a fine not exceeding 500 penalty unit or in default imprisonment term not exceeding 2 years or both,” he stated.

Landlords who demand more than 6-months rent to be jailed for 2 years - Rent Control

Source: Yen