- The Information Ministry has raised alarm over the deadly Delta Variant in Ghana

- A public notice indicates that students of Achimota School tested positive for the Delta Variant

- The Ministry of Health says all students are doing fine

The Ministry of Information has confirmed that the deadly Delta Variant of the Coronavirus has been recorded at Achimota School.

In a press engagement, the ministry revealed that 135 students of Achimota school have tested positive for covid-19, the majority of these cases being the Delta Variant.

Confirmed: 136 Achimota Students test positive for Contagious Delta Strain (Getty Image)

An interview on 3FM, monitored by YEN claims that about 100 students of Achimota School tested positive of the Delta Variant of Covid 19 following a student exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19.

“We gather that an unconfirmed number of students have tested positive for the Delta Variant of the Coronavirus,” the PTA Chair of Achimota is reported to have stated to 3FM.

Delta Variant of Covid

The World Health Organization (WHO), has sounded an alarm over this contagious and deadly variant of the Coronavirus. Director-General of the WHO fears cases around the world – including mortalities – will rise astronomically if countries do not race in vaccinating their population.

Already in India, the UK and US, Covid-19 cases have skyrocketed as fears of a lockdown intensify in the United Kingdom.

The origin of the Delta Variant is India. The populous nation has had its hospitals overstretched, nearing collapse of health systems amid rising cases of over 500 deaths on a daily average.

