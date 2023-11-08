The Feyiase Akoyem Traditional Council and the police are searching for persons who felled the historic cola tree planted by Okomfo Anokye

The Feyiase cola tree was cut down in the middle of the night by unknown persons

The linguist for the Traditional Council said the incident could cause misfortune to the area

There is a search for persons who cut down the sacred cola tree planted by Asante's revered chief traditional priest, Okomfo Anokye.

The Okomfo Anokye Bese, the Feyiase cola tree, was cut down under the cover of darkness.

The Feyiase Akoyem Traditional Council and the police have joined forces to find the perpetrators.

The linguist for the council, Kyeme Frimpong, noted that the tree wasn't even felled to allow for the construction of a road.

"This is really unfortunate. This could really spell doom for us and also the person who felled the tree.”

Photos of the felled free have also made rounds online. The cola tree was planted some 300 years ago and is believed to have sprouted after the Okomfo Anoky spat on the ground while chewing cola nut.

The tree is believed to contain special powers to remedy varying ailments.

Traditionalists in the spotlight

Traditionalists have recently received attention because of the relative tension between Archbishop Charles Agyinasare and the people of Nogokpo.

YEN.com.gh reported that during a sermon, Agyinasare had described Nogokpo as the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region.

Some Nogokpo natives took issue with the preacher's comments and demanded an apology.

The Nogokpo shrine vowed to deal with Agyinasare following the comments and gave him a 14-day ultimatum two months ago.

Agyinasare taunts Nogokpo

In the most recent development, YEN.com.gh reported that the preacher mocked the 14-day ultimatum cult members of a shrine at Nogokpo gave him.

For the preacher, the saga was a testament to the power of the Christian God over what he called lesser gods.

