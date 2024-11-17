Michy, the baby mama of Shatta Wale, flaunted her son Majesty in a video, bonding with him as he sat on her laps

The video comes amidst Shatta Wale becoming a new father as his girlfriend Maali delivered a bouncing baby girl

The video of Majesty and Michy sparked mixed reactions, with some folks feeling the son of the dancehall king had been overly softened by his mother

Michy, the mother of Shatta Wale’s son Majesty, shared a video of herself bonding with her child on social media. In the clip, Majesty sat on her lap as they spent time together. The video has attracted attention online, sparking mixed reactions.

Michy bonds with her son Majesty in a video. Photo source: shatta_wale, gossipgh

Source: Instagram

This comes shortly after news broke that Shatta Wale’s girlfriend, Maali, gave birth to a baby girl. The dancehall star and his woman have been celebrating the arrival of their new child. The pair recently organised a plush baby shower.

The video of Majesty with Michy has drawn varied opinions. Some netizens appreciated the strong bond between the mother and son, while others criticised Michy, suggesting she has overly softened the boy.

Michy and Majesty spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

DraLina’s 👗👠Luxury said:

"Eiiiii you people kwraaaaaaaa why ??? So she don’t have the right to pamper him."

user1260963784091 reacted:

"Gangster pikin paa dem dey do am like teddy bear🤣."

IGP gh commented:

"I love your mom love you have to all of us more blessings in front of your enemies🥰."

Jisa sweets said:

"The boy is too soft ahhh Shatta wale ba paaa."

onescacar commented:

"you lucky maali born girl...dat bi ur vantage...like u done finish."

@yaagingo reacted:

"Check the face he is his son paa."

Shatta Wale's new project

Amidst the family drama, Shatta Wale is still working hard in music circles and has a new project that will take place soon.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that he announced that he was set to release the official video for his Accra Invasion Project.

Shatta Wale collaborated with nine underground musicians for the song, and anticipation for it has heightened.

