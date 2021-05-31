Inside the world of Bianca Lawson: net worth, relationships, and more
Bianca Lawson has been in Hollywood since she was nine. Some of Bianca Lawson's famous roles are in the TV series Pretty Little Liars, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, Goode Behavior, and Rogue.
Acting and music talents run in Bianca Lawson's family. Her parents are famous Hollywood actors, while her half and step-siblings are influential people in the American music industry.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Bianca Jasmine Lawson
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|20th March 1979
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Age
|44 years (as of May 2023)
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Height
|5 feet 5 inches
|Weight
|54kg
|Eyes
|Brown
|Hair
|Black
|Bust, waist, and hips
|34-23-36 inches
|Mother
|Denise Georgette Gordy
|Father
|Richard Lee Lawson
|Marital status
|Single
|High school
|Marymount High School
|University
|University of Southern California
|Qualification
|Degree in film and psychology
|Acting training
|Stella Adler Studio of Acting
|Profession
|Actress
|Net worth
|$2 million
|@biancajasminelawson
|@BiancaLawson
Bianca Lawson's biography
Bianca Lawson's father is American actor Richard Lee Lawson. He has acted since 1971 and is known for featuring in Sugar Hill, Massacre, and Poltergeist.
Her mum, Denise Georgette Gordy, is a former actress and singer. She appeared in Reform School Girls and Toy Soldiers.
Bianca's maternal grandfather is the late George Gordy. The music composer was known for songs like The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996), Reindeer Games (2000), and Mermaids (1990).
How old is Bianca Lawson?
Bianca Lawson's age is 44 years as of May 2023. She was born on 20th March 1979 in Los Angeles, California, USA.
What is Bianca Lawson's ethnicity?
She has an American citizen of mixed ethnic background. Her ancestry comprises African-American, Creole, English, Italian, and Portuguese bloodiness.
How are Bianca Lawson and Beyoncé related?
Her parents married in 1978 and divorced in 1989, a year after Bianca was born. Her father married Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Lawson, afterward. Tina had finalized her divorce from ex-spouse Matthew Knowles in 2011. The union made Solange and Beyoncé Bianca Lawson's stepsisters.
Her dad's son, Ricky Lawson, is a songwriter. Her mum's son, Marvin Gaye III, is an American music artist and singer-songwriter. He is also the biological Motown heir. Marvin Gaye III was adopted and raised by singer Marvin Gaye and his wife, Anna Gordy Gaye.
Education
After her elementary education in Los Angeles, the actress joined Marymount High School. She then enrolled for a degree in film and psychology from the University of Southern California. She also took acting lessons from Stella Adler Studio.
Career
Bianca made her television debut at the age of nine. Her first advertisement was in Revlon and Barbie. She was later featured in the 1993 drama series, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, followed by a co-host job on What's Up?
She landed a role in multiple episodes of The WB Television Network sitcoms Sister, Sister and The Steve Harvey Show. In 1996, she co-starred in the UPN sitcom Good Behavior, even though it lasted one season.
Who plays Maya in Pretty Little Liars? Bianca was featured as Maya St German in the ABC Family series. She played the role from June 2010 up to August 2012. Other Bianca Lawson movies and TV shows include:
Bianca Lawson's movies and TV shows
Bianca plays diverse roles and knows how to bring out the characters she is assigned to portray. Below are her movies from 1998 to May 2023:
|Year
|Title
|Role
|1998
|Twice the Fear
|Girlfriend
|1998
|Primary Colors
|Loretta
|2000
|Big Monster on Campus
|Darien Stompanato
|2000
|The Pavilion
|Mary
|2001
|Save the Last Dance
|Nikki
|2001
|Bones
|Cynthia
|2001
|The Feast of All Saints
|Anna Bella Monroe
|2004
|Dead & Breakfast
|Kate
|2004
|Breakin' All the Rules
|Helen Sharp
|2004
|The Pavilion
|Mary
|2005
|Flip the Script
|Angel
|2006
|Broken
|Mia
|2006
|National Lampoon's Pledge This!
|Monique
|2007
|Supergator
|Carla Masters
|2009
|The Killing of Wendy
|Brooke
|2010
|Don't Fade Away
|Alison Johnson
|2011
|Heavenly
|Sasha Grant
|2012
|All About Christmas
|Eve Lila
|2014
|House of Secrets
|Julie
The actress features in television projects more than in movies. The tables below show over 40 TV productions Bianca has appeared in:
|Year
|Title/Role
|1993 - 1994
|Saved by the Bell: The New Class as Megan Jones
|1994
|What's Up? as Herself
|1994
|My So-Called Life as Third Bathroom Girl
|1995
|Me and the Boys as Girl
|1995
|In the House as Rachel
|1995
|Saved by the Bell: The New Class as Megan Jones
|1995 - 1996
|Sister, Sister as Rhonda Coley
|1996 - 1997
|Goode Behavior as Bianca Goode
|1997 - 1999
|Smart Guy as Shirley/Tracy
|1997
|The Parent 'Hood as Jasmine
|1997 - 1998
|Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Kendra Young
|1998
|Silk Stalkings as Renee
|1998
|The Steve Harvey Show as Rosalind
|1998
|The Temptations as Diana Ross
|1999 - 2000
|Dawson's Creek as Nikki Green
|2001
|Strong Medicine as Esperanza
|2001
|The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn as Herself
|2001
|The Feast of All Saints as Anna Bella Monroe
|2002
|For the People as Asia Portman
|2002
|Haunted as Brandi Combs
|2003
|Loose Lips as Herself
|2004
|The Division as Marilynn Resiser
|2004
|The Big House as Angela
She has also appeared in:
|Year
|Title/Role
|2004
|Fearless as Harmony Kaye
|2006
|Living in TV Land as Herself
|2008
|The Cleaner as Jeannie
|2009
|Bones as Albie
|2009
|The Secret Life of the American Teenager as Shawna
|2009
|Sorority Wars
|2009 - 2014
|The Vampire Diaries as Emily Bennett
|2010 - 2012
|Pretty Little Liars as Maya St. Germain
|2010
|Nikita as Emily Robinson
|2011
|American Horror Story as Abby
|2011
|Heavenly as Sasha Grant
|2012 - 2014
|Teen Wolf as Marin Morrell
|2012
|Beauty & the Beast as Lafferty
|2012
|All About Christmas Eve as Lila
|2012
|2 Broke Girls as Stacy
|2013
|Good Day LA as Herself
|2014
|House of Secrets as Julie
|2014
|Wolf Watch as Herself
|2014
|Witches of East End as Eva/Selina
|2015
|Chicago P.D. as Kylie Rosales
|2015
|Rogue as Talia Freeman
|2016 to present
|Queen Sugar as Darla
Awards and nominations
Bianca has garnered many awards and nominations over the years as one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. Some of them are:
- 2001 -Teen Choice Awards for the Choice Movie: Fight Scene category in the film Save the Last Dance (Winner)
- 2018 - Black Reel Awards for Television for the Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama Series category in the movie Queen Sugar (Nominee)
Who is Bianca Lawson's husband?
The American actress is not yet married. On August 10, 2022, fans were delighted with an Ebony cover photo of Bianca and her on-screen husband, Kofi Siriboe, kissing. The picture sparked rumors of them dating.
Who is Bianca Lawson dating?
The actress has kept her love life private for many years now. She dated Lloyd Mathis, a top musician in the US, from 2000 and 2002. Bianca was in a relationship with Spanish actor Andreas Barreiro Gonzales (aka Ness). They stayed together for a while before going on separate ways.
Is Bianca Lawson pregnant?
Bianca Lawson is not expecting a child, but her Queen Sugar character, Darla, is. Darla is a young woman struggling with addiction and desperately seeks reconnection with her 6-year-old son, Blue, and with his father, Ralph.
What is Bianca Lawson's net worth?
The Vampire Diaries star's net worth is about $2 million. Bianca has built her wealth from acting, commercials, and advertisements.
How tall is Bianca Lawson?
Bianca Lawson's height is 5 feet 5 inches. She weighs around 54kg and has brown eyes and black hair. Her bust, waist, and hips measurements are 34-23-36 inches.
Who is Bianca Lawson?
Bianca Jasmine Lawson is an American film and TV actress. Since 2016 she's starred as Darla (a drug-addicted mother in the Deep South) on the OWN drama Queen Sugar.
How is Bianca Lawson related to Beyoncé?
They are stepsisters. Beyoncé's mum is married to Bianca's dad.
Facts about Bianca Lawson
- She has a close relationship with her mother and father.
- Her father is a grand-niece of Motown founder Berry Gordy.
- She does not have a child or spouse as of May 2023.
Bianca Lawson is a force to be reckoned with in the American film industry. She began her career at a young age but has grown steadily to become one of the best in Hollywood. The sky is the limit for the talented actress.
