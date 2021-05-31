Inside the world of Bianca Lawson: net worth, relationships, and more

Bianca Lawson has been in Hollywood since she was nine. Some of Bianca Lawson's famous roles are in the TV series Pretty Little Liars, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, Goode Behavior, and Rogue.

Bianca Lawson attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel. Photo: @David Livingston

Acting and music talents run in Bianca Lawson's family. Her parents are famous Hollywood actors, while her half and step-siblings are influential people in the American music industry.

Profile summary

Full name Bianca Jasmine Lawson Gender Female Date of birth 20th March 1979 Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Age 44 years (as of May 2023) Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet 5 inches Weight 54kg Eyes Brown Hair Black Bust, waist, and hips 34-23-36 inches Mother Denise Georgette Gordy Father Richard Lee Lawson Marital status Single High school Marymount High School University University of Southern California Qualification Degree in film and psychology Acting training Stella Adler Studio of Acting Profession Actress Net worth $2 million Instagram @biancajasminelawson Twitter @BiancaLawson

Bianca Lawson's biography

Bianca Lawson's father is American actor Richard Lee Lawson. He has acted since 1971 and is known for featuring in Sugar Hill, Massacre, and Poltergeist.

Her mum, Denise Georgette Gordy, is a former actress and singer. She appeared in Reform School Girls and Toy Soldiers.

Bianca's maternal grandfather is the late George Gordy. The music composer was known for songs like The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996), Reindeer Games (2000), and Mermaids (1990).

Bianca Lawson in a pink dress with green flowers. Photo: @biancajasminelawson

How old is Bianca Lawson?

Bianca Lawson's age is 44 years as of May 2023. She was born on 20th March 1979 in Los Angeles, California, USA.

What is Bianca Lawson's ethnicity?

She has an American citizen of mixed ethnic background. Her ancestry comprises African-American, Creole, English, Italian, and Portuguese bloodiness.

How are Bianca Lawson and Beyoncé related?

Her parents married in 1978 and divorced in 1989, a year after Bianca was born. Her father married Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Lawson, afterward. Tina had finalized her divorce from ex-spouse Matthew Knowles in 2011. The union made Solange and Beyoncé Bianca Lawson's stepsisters.

Her dad's son, Ricky Lawson, is a songwriter. Her mum's son, Marvin Gaye III, is an American music artist and singer-songwriter. He is also the biological Motown heir. Marvin Gaye III was adopted and raised by singer Marvin Gaye and his wife, Anna Gordy Gaye.

Education

After her elementary education in Los Angeles, the actress joined Marymount High School. She then enrolled for a degree in film and psychology from the University of Southern California. She also took acting lessons from Stella Adler Studio.

Bianca Lawson in a green dress and gold chains. Photo: @biancajasminelawson

Source: Instagram

Career

Bianca made her television debut at the age of nine. Her first advertisement was in Revlon and Barbie. She was later featured in the 1993 drama series, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, followed by a co-host job on What's Up?

She landed a role in multiple episodes of The WB Television Network sitcoms Sister, Sister and The Steve Harvey Show. In 1996, she co-starred in the UPN sitcom Good Behavior, even though it lasted one season.

Who plays Maya in Pretty Little Liars? Bianca was featured as Maya St German in the ABC Family series. She played the role from June 2010 up to August 2012. Other Bianca Lawson movies and TV shows include:

Bianca Lawson's movies and TV shows

Bianca plays diverse roles and knows how to bring out the characters she is assigned to portray. Below are her movies from 1998 to May 2023:

Year Title Role 1998 Twice the Fear Girlfriend 1998 Primary Colors Loretta 2000 Big Monster on Campus Darien Stompanato 2000 The Pavilion Mary 2001 Save the Last Dance Nikki 2001 Bones Cynthia 2001 The Feast of All Saints Anna Bella Monroe 2004 Dead & Breakfast Kate 2004 Breakin' All the Rules Helen Sharp 2004 The Pavilion Mary 2005 Flip the Script Angel 2006 Broken Mia 2006 National Lampoon's Pledge This! Monique 2007 Supergator Carla Masters 2009 The Killing of Wendy Brooke 2010 Don't Fade Away Alison Johnson 2011 Heavenly Sasha Grant 2012 All About Christmas Eve Lila 2014 House of Secrets Julie

The actress features in television projects more than in movies. The tables below show over 40 TV productions Bianca has appeared in:

Year Title/Role 1993 - 1994 Saved by the Bell: The New Class as Megan Jones 1994 What's Up? as Herself 1994 My So-Called Life as Third Bathroom Girl 1995 Me and the Boys as Girl 1995 In the House as Rachel 1995 Saved by the Bell: The New Class as Megan Jones 1995 - 1996 Sister, Sister as Rhonda Coley 1996 - 1997 Goode Behavior as Bianca Goode 1997 - 1999 Smart Guy as Shirley/Tracy 1997 The Parent 'Hood as Jasmine 1997 - 1998 Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Kendra Young 1998 Silk Stalkings as Renee 1998 The Steve Harvey Show as Rosalind 1998 The Temptations as Diana Ross 1999 - 2000 Dawson's Creek as Nikki Green 2001 Strong Medicine as Esperanza 2001 The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn as Herself 2001 The Feast of All Saints as Anna Bella Monroe 2002 For the People as Asia Portman 2002 Haunted as Brandi Combs 2003 Loose Lips as Herself 2004 The Division as Marilynn Resiser 2004 The Big House as Angela

She has also appeared in:

Year Title/Role 2004 Fearless as Harmony Kaye 2006 Living in TV Land as Herself 2008 The Cleaner as Jeannie 2009 Bones as Albie 2009 The Secret Life of the American Teenager as Shawna 2009 Sorority Wars 2009 - 2014 The Vampire Diaries as Emily Bennett 2010 - 2012 Pretty Little Liars as Maya St. Germain 2010 Nikita as Emily Robinson 2011 American Horror Story as Abby 2011 Heavenly as Sasha Grant 2012 - 2014 Teen Wolf as Marin Morrell 2012 Beauty & the Beast as Lafferty 2012 All About Christmas Eve as Lila 2012 2 Broke Girls as Stacy 2013 Good Day LA as Herself 2014 House of Secrets as Julie 2014 Wolf Watch as Herself 2014 Witches of East End as Eva/Selina 2015 Chicago P.D. as Kylie Rosales 2015 Rogue as Talia Freeman 2016 to present Queen Sugar as Darla

Awards and nominations

Bianca has garnered many awards and nominations over the years as one of the most in Hollywood. Some of them are:

2001 -Teen Choice Awards for the Choice Movie: Fight Scene category in the film Save the Last Dance (Winner)

(Winner) 2018 - Black Reel Awards for Television for the Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama Series category in the movie Queen Sugar (Nominee)

Who is Bianca Lawson's husband?

The American actress is not yet married. On August 10, 2022, fans were delighted with an Ebony cover photo of Bianca and her on-screen husband, Kofi Siriboe, kissing. The picture sparked rumors of them dating.

Bianca Lawson arrives at the WACO Theater Center's 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala at The Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport. Photo: @Gregg DeGuire

Who is Bianca Lawson dating?

The actress has kept her love life private for many years now. She dated Lloyd Mathis, a top musician in the US, from 2000 and 2002. Bianca was in a relationship with Spanish actor Andreas Barreiro Gonzales (aka Ness). They stayed together for a while before going on separate ways.

Is Bianca Lawson pregnant?

Bianca Lawson is not expecting a child, but her Queen Sugar character, Darla, is. Darla is a young woman struggling with addiction and desperately seeks reconnection with her 6-year-old son, Blue, and with his father, Ralph.

What is Bianca Lawson's net worth?

The Vampire Diaries star's net worth is about $2 million. Bianca has built her wealth from acting, commercials, and advertisements.

How tall is Bianca Lawson?

Bianca Lawson's height is 5 feet 5 inches. She weighs around 54kg and has brown eyes and black hair. Her bust, waist, and hips measurements are 34-23-36 inches.

Who is Bianca Lawson?

Bianca Jasmine Lawson is an American film and TV actress. Since 2016 she's starred as Darla (a drug-addicted mother in the Deep South) on the OWN drama Queen Sugar.

How is Bianca Lawson related to Beyoncé?

They are stepsisters. Beyoncé's mum is married to Bianca's dad.

Facts about Bianca Lawson

She has a close relationship with her mother and father.

Her father is a grand-niece of Motown founder Berry Gordy.

She does not have a child or spouse as of May 2023.

Bianca Lawson is a force to be reckoned with in the American film industry. She began her career at a young age but has grown steadily to become one of the best in Hollywood. The sky is the limit for the talented actress.

