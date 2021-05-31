Global site navigation

Inside the world of Bianca Lawson: net worth, relationships, and more
by  Julian Mireri Peris Walubengo

Bianca Lawson has been in Hollywood since she was nine. Some of Bianca Lawson's famous roles are in the TV series Pretty Little Liars, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, Goode Behavior, and Rogue.

Bianca Lawson
Bianca Lawson attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel. Photo: @David Livingston
Source: Getty Images

Acting and music talents run in Bianca Lawson's family. Her parents are famous Hollywood actors, while her half and step-siblings are influential people in the American music industry.

Profile summary

Full nameBianca Jasmine Lawson
GenderFemale
Date of birth20th March 1979
Place of birthLos Angeles, California, USA
Age44 years (as of May 2023)
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
Height5 feet 5 inches
Weight54kg
Eyes Brown
HairBlack
Bust, waist, and hips34-23-36 inches
MotherDenise Georgette Gordy
FatherRichard Lee Lawson
Marital statusSingle
High schoolMarymount High School
UniversityUniversity of Southern California
QualificationDegree in film and psychology
Acting trainingStella Adler Studio of Acting
ProfessionActress
Net worth$2 million
Instagram@biancajasminelawson
Twitter@BiancaLawson

Bianca Lawson's biography

Bianca Lawson's father is American actor Richard Lee Lawson. He has acted since 1971 and is known for featuring in Sugar Hill, Massacre, and Poltergeist.

Her mum, Denise Georgette Gordy, is a former actress and singer. She appeared in Reform School Girls and Toy Soldiers.

Bianca's maternal grandfather is the late George Gordy. The music composer was known for songs like The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996), Reindeer Games (2000), and Mermaids (1990).

Bianca Lawson's age
Bianca Lawson in a pink dress with green flowers. Photo: @biancajasminelawson
Source: Instagram

How old is Bianca Lawson?

Bianca Lawson's age is 44 years as of May 2023. She was born on 20th March 1979 in Los Angeles, California, USA.

What is Bianca Lawson's ethnicity?

She has an American citizen of mixed ethnic background. Her ancestry comprises African-American, Creole, English, Italian, and Portuguese bloodiness.

How are Bianca Lawson and Beyoncé related?

Her parents married in 1978 and divorced in 1989, a year after Bianca was born. Her father married Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Lawson, afterward. Tina had finalized her divorce from ex-spouse Matthew Knowles in 2011. The union made Solange and Beyoncé Bianca Lawson's stepsisters.

Her dad's son, Ricky Lawson, is a songwriter. Her mum's son, Marvin Gaye III, is an American music artist and singer-songwriter. He is also the biological Motown heir. Marvin Gaye III was adopted and raised by singer Marvin Gaye and his wife, Anna Gordy Gaye.

Education

After her elementary education in Los Angeles, the actress joined Marymount High School. She then enrolled for a degree in film and psychology from the University of Southern California. She also took acting lessons from Stella Adler Studio.

Bianca Lawson's relationships
Bianca Lawson in a green dress and gold chains. Photo: @biancajasminelawson
Source: Instagram

Career

Bianca made her television debut at the age of nine. Her first advertisement was in Revlon and Barbie. She was later featured in the 1993 drama series, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, followed by a co-host job on What's Up?

She landed a role in multiple episodes of The WB Television Network sitcoms Sister, Sister and The Steve Harvey Show. In 1996, she co-starred in the UPN sitcom Good Behavior, even though it lasted one season.

Who plays Maya in Pretty Little Liars? Bianca was featured as Maya St German in the ABC Family series. She played the role from June 2010 up to August 2012. Other Bianca Lawson movies and TV shows include:

Bianca Lawson's movies and TV shows

Bianca plays diverse roles and knows how to bring out the characters she is assigned to portray. Below are her movies from 1998 to May 2023:

YearTitleRole
1998Twice the FearGirlfriend
1998Primary ColorsLoretta
2000Big Monster on Campus Darien Stompanato
2000The PavilionMary
2001Save the Last DanceNikki
2001BonesCynthia
2001The Feast of All SaintsAnna Bella Monroe
2004Dead & BreakfastKate
2004Breakin' All the RulesHelen Sharp
2004The PavilionMary
2005Flip the ScriptAngel
2006BrokenMia
2006National Lampoon's Pledge This!Monique
2007SupergatorCarla Masters
2009The Killing of WendyBrooke
2010Don't Fade AwayAlison Johnson
2011HeavenlySasha Grant
2012All About ChristmasEve Lila
2014House of Secrets Julie

The actress features in television projects more than in movies. The tables below show over 40 TV productions Bianca has appeared in:

YearTitle/Role
1993 - 1994Saved by the Bell: The New Class as Megan Jones
1994 What's Up? as Herself
1994 My So-Called Life as Third Bathroom Girl
1995Me and the Boys as Girl
1995In the House as Rachel
1995Saved by the Bell: The New Class as Megan Jones
1995 - 1996Sister, Sister as Rhonda Coley
1996 - 1997Goode Behavior as Bianca Goode
1997 - 1999Smart Guy as Shirley/Tracy
1997The Parent 'Hood as Jasmine
1997 - 1998Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Kendra Young
1998Silk Stalkings as Renee
1998The Steve Harvey Show as Rosalind
1998The Temptations as Diana Ross
1999 - 2000Dawson's Creek as Nikki Green
2001Strong Medicine as Esperanza
2001The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn as Herself
2001The Feast of All Saints as Anna Bella Monroe
2002For the People as Asia Portman
2002Haunted as Brandi Combs
2003Loose Lips as Herself
2004The Division as Marilynn Resiser
2004The Big House as Angela

She has also appeared in:

YearTitle/Role
2004Fearless as Harmony Kaye
2006Living in TV Land as Herself
2008The Cleaner as Jeannie
2009Bones as Albie
2009The Secret Life of the American Teenager as Shawna
2009Sorority Wars
2009 - 2014The Vampire Diaries as Emily Bennett
2010 - 2012Pretty Little Liars as Maya St. Germain
2010Nikita as Emily Robinson
2011American Horror Story as Abby
2011Heavenly as Sasha Grant
2012 - 2014Teen Wolf as Marin Morrell
2012Beauty & the Beast as Lafferty
2012All About Christmas Eve as Lila
20122 Broke Girls as Stacy
2013Good Day LA as Herself
2014House of Secrets as Julie
2014Wolf Watch as Herself
2014Witches of East End as Eva/Selina
2015Chicago P.D. as Kylie Rosales
2015Rogue as Talia Freeman
2016 to presentQueen Sugar as Darla

Awards and nominations

Bianca has garnered many awards and nominations over the years as one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. Some of them are:

  • 2001 -Teen Choice Awards for the Choice Movie: Fight Scene category in the film Save the Last Dance (Winner)
  • 2018 - Black Reel Awards for Television for the Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama Series category in the movie Queen Sugar (Nominee)

Who is Bianca Lawson's husband?

The American actress is not yet married. On August 10, 2022, fans were delighted with an Ebony cover photo of Bianca and her on-screen husband, Kofi Siriboe, kissing. The picture sparked rumors of them dating.

Bianca Lawson
Bianca Lawson arrives at the WACO Theater Center's 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala at The Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport. Photo: @Gregg DeGuire
Source: Getty Images

Who is Bianca Lawson dating?

The actress has kept her love life private for many years now. She dated Lloyd Mathis, a top musician in the US, from 2000 and 2002. Bianca was in a relationship with Spanish actor Andreas Barreiro Gonzales (aka Ness). They stayed together for a while before going on separate ways.

Is Bianca Lawson pregnant?

Bianca Lawson is not expecting a child, but her Queen Sugar character, Darla, is. Darla is a young woman struggling with addiction and desperately seeks reconnection with her 6-year-old son, Blue, and with his father, Ralph.

What is Bianca Lawson's net worth?

The Vampire Diaries star's net worth is about $2 million. Bianca has built her wealth from acting, commercials, and advertisements.

How tall is Bianca Lawson?

Bianca Lawson's height is 5 feet 5 inches. She weighs around 54kg and has brown eyes and black hair. Her bust, waist, and hips measurements are 34-23-36 inches.

Who is Bianca Lawson?

Bianca Jasmine Lawson is an American film and TV actress. Since 2016 she's starred as Darla (a drug-addicted mother in the Deep South) on the OWN drama Queen Sugar.

How is Bianca Lawson related to Beyoncé?

They are stepsisters. Beyoncé's mum is married to Bianca's dad.

Facts about Bianca Lawson

  • She has a close relationship with her mother and father.
  • Her father is a grand-niece of Motown founder Berry Gordy.
  • She does not have a child or spouse as of May 2023.

Bianca Lawson is a force to be reckoned with in the American film industry. She began her career at a young age but has grown steadily to become one of the best in Hollywood. The sky is the limit for the talented actress.

Yen.com.gh shared a thrilling piece about Kaitlan Collins. The American journalist served as CNN's chief White House correspondent until 2022.

Kaitlan Collins is excited to join CNN's primetime lineup for a new show. She is set to host her program on the network at 9 p.m. ET from June 2023.

Source: YEN.com.gh

