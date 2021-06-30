Hollywood is arguably the biggest movie industry in the world and has produced a constellation of stars. Some of these stars have grass to grace stories, while a few others became children celebrities. Rachel Zegler is one of the newest movie prodigies in the industry with impressive results, despite being only 20 years old.

Rachel Zegler is an award-winning actress, vocalist, and YouTuber. As a YouTuber, she joined the community in July 2015. So, when she posted a tweet of her perfectly singing a pitch cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Shallow online, she went viral. Currently, she has over 203,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel and does well as an actress.

Rachel Zegler profile summary

Birth name: Rachel Anne Zegler

Rachel Anne Zegler Nickname : Rachel

: Rachel Date of birth: 3rd of May, 2001

3rd of May, 2001 Age : 20 years old

: 20 years old Profession : YouTuber, actress, and singer

: YouTuber, actress, and singer Birthplace/Hometown: Clifton, New Jersey, United States of America

Clifton, New Jersey, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Gender : Female

: Female Ethnicity : Mixed (Columbian-American)

: Mixed (Columbian-American) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Height : 5 feet and 2 inches

: 5 feet and 2 inches Weight : 51 kilograms

: 51 kilograms Body measurements: 31-24-32 inches

31-24-32 inches Waist size: 24

24 Hip size: 32 inches

32 inches Bra size: 30A

30A Shoe size: 5 US

5 US Body type: Banana

Banana Body build: Slim

Slim Hair colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Parents : Craig and Gina Zegler

: Craig and Gina Zegler Sibling : Jacqueline Zegler

: Jacqueline Zegler Current residence: Hackensack, New Jersey, United States of America

Hackensack, New Jersey, United States of America Marital status: Single

Single Previous dating : Josh (Boyfriend)

: Josh (Boyfriend) Education: Immaculate Conception High School and New Jersey High School

Rachel Zegler's background information

Zegler was born in Clifton, New Jersey, United States of America. Her father, Craig Zegler, is Polish with Italian and German ancestry. Is Rachel Zegler Hispanic? Yes, since her mother, Gina Zegler, is from a Columbian lineage. Also, she has an older sister, Jacqueline, who is a journalist. Rachel lives in Hackensack with her mother.

How old is Rachel Zegler? Rachel Zegler’s age is 20 years. She was the 3rd of May, 2001. Besides, she is slender and weighs between 50 and 51 kilograms. How tall is Rachel Zegler? The singer and actress is 5 feet and 2 inches tall.

Rachel's educational journey began at St. Philip the Apostle Preparatory School. So, what high school does Rachel Zegler go to? She was initially at Immaculate Conception High school before attending New Jersey High School.

Career

Her passion for acting started budding at a tender age. Greg Liosi, a director, knew she would be a star. As a student, the beautiful actress was involved in stage productions at the local and regional levels. Zegler played the role of Maria in a performing school’s presentation of West Side Story at the Bergen Performing Arts Centre.

The actress auditioned among 30,000 people to play Maria in Steven Spielberg’s remake of Velma's West Side Story and came out as the best. She applied for the role after seeing a casting call on the Twitter platform asking for Latino and Latina actors. She will play the role alongside Violetta Komyshan boyfriend, Amstel Ergot.

Speaking about her character, she later said:

This entire process has helped me realize more and more that we're the same person. I think we all have a little bit of her inside of our heart: someone that is really hopeful for a future that is equal and beautiful and that one day we'll find that place for us.

Moreover, when the actress landed a role on Snow White, Disney's live-action adaptation of the animation, some fans became curious about her background. Questions like, "what ethnicity is Rachel Zegler?" became of much interest to them. In addition, some fans were not happy that the movie director, Mark Webb, chose to use a Latino as Snow White live-action adaption.

While some fans agree that Rachel Zegler's ethnicity should not be a problem, others think someone of Hispanic ancestry is a wrong choice. The young actress responded to the trolls in a tweet at the time, although she later deleted it. Nevertheless, she confirmed her role in the movie, whose production commences in 2022 and clarified that she will not bleach her skin.

Interestingly, because of her role in the show, Rachel became the second Columbian-American to cast in a DC Comics Project. As a young, vibrant, and talented actress, she has starred in several productions such as:

Serena in Legally Blonde

Cosette in Les Misérables

Ariel in The Little Mermaid

42nd Street

RENT

Thoroughly Modern Millie

More so, she already has some great works to be released soon, including:

West Side Story (2021)

(2021) Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (2022)

(2022) Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)

Relationship

Rachel Zegler is not known to be in an active romantic relationship, although she reportedly dated a fellow actor, Josh, a few years back. However, considering Rachel Zegler’s tweets, the relationship may be platonic and nothing more.

Net worth

Rachel Zegler’s net worth has taken a massive boost since she started picking up movie roles. As published on The Sun official website, she has an estimated net worth of $300,000, although her current net worth is yet to be determined. One can only imagine the astronomical rise in her net worth in a few years.

Rachel Zegler is proof that age is just a number when it comes to creativity. She has managed to achieve some incredible feats within the few years she has been in the entertainment industry.

