A 16-year-old boy who was hit by a stray bullet has had his right leg amputated

The victim is among four other people who unfortunately sustained gunshot wounds during the pocket of unrest in Ejura

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Hospital had to resort to amputating his leg in order to save him

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

During Tuesday , June 29, 2021, disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, a 16-year-old boy who was hit by a stray bullet has had his right leg amputated.

According to a report filed by Citnewsroom, doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti region had to amputate the leg of Awal Misbawu, who was initially referred to St. John of God Hospital at Duayaw-Nkwanta to save him.

The victim is among four other people who unfortunately sustained gunshot wounds during the pocket of unrest in Ejura that fateful day.

Ejura protest: 16-year old boy hit by stray bullet gets his leg amputated Photo credit: Citinewsroom

Source: UGC

Unfortunately, two people lost their lives when the military that was deployed to restore calm in the area opened fire on the violent protestors.

The Genesis of the protest and unrest in Ejura started after on of its residents, Ibrahim Muhammed, also known as Kaaka wa attacked by unknown assailants, killing him instantly.

The incident which occurred on Monday, June 28, 2021, aat Ejura in the Sekyedumase District of the region.

According to various social media reports, he was killed for being very vocal due to his social activism, and critiquing of the the seating government on his facebook page.

The 45-year-old deceased social activist, according to his bereaved family, had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

A directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has being issued, calling for a public inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the Ejura killing incident on Tuesday, June 29, which also left four persons severely injured.

On Thursday, July 1, the Interior Ministry constituted a three-member committee to investigate the shooting of two persons at Ejura in the Ashanti Region following the president's directive.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen