A survivor of the Ejura shooting incident, Awal Misbawu, has lost his right leg to amputation

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital advised that the leg be amputated to save his life

Awal's family has expressed disappointment about the development and has called for justice to be served

Other victims of the shooting incident are being cared for at the hospital

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A survivor in the infamous Ejura shooting incident, Awal Misbawu, has lost one leg after amputation at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

Awal, 16, is one of the six persons why suffered various levels of injuries following the military shooting during a protest in the Ejura, a town in the Ashanti Region.

According to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Myjoyonline.com, Awal had to say goodbye to his right leg after the surgical amputation.

A scene of the chaotic situation caused by the shooting incident in Ejura. Photo credit: UGC

The amputation finally happened on Saturday, July 3, 2021, according to the report, and Awal is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

He was initially referred to the Saint John of God Hospital at Dua Nkwanta on Wednesday, but after examination, doctors referred him to KATH last Thursday, where doctors advised that his right leg be amputated to save his life.

Family disappointed

Awal’s family is disappointed and pained over the development.

His mother, Salamatu Mohammed, said her son was only enjoying his “Pragyia” business when he was innocently hit by the bullet.

She thus called on the Ejura Shooting Committee to expedite investigations into the matter to ensure that they are served justice.

Other victims

Two people died less than 20 minutes after the shooting incident due to the severity of their injuries.

Four others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Two were discharged after medical treatment at Ejura Government Hospital, while the remaining were referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Ejura Shooting

The Ejura shooting incident was caused by the killing of one Kaaka, a social activist, who was allegedly making his voice known in the ongoing #fixthecountry campaign.

Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly know as Kaaka, was murdered in cold blood by unknown persons outside his residence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Sahada Hudu, the deceased's wife, said he had received warnings regarding his activism from a person she knows.

Still, her attempts to stop him from getting himself in danger proved futile as he continued with his advocacy, leading to his sad demise.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh