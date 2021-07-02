Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu led a delegation to Ejura on Friday

The delegation was in Ejura to commiserate with the families of the protesting youth who were gunned down by the military

The two men were shot and killed during a protest in Ejura over the murder of social media advocate, Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Ghana's Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu arrived in Ejura Sekyedumase on Friday, July 2, 2021, to commiserate with the families of the protesting youth who were gunned down by military personnel.

The vice-president assured that the government would not shield anyone found culpable in the Ejura incident that claimed the lives of the two protesting youths, according to a report by myjoyonline.com.

Dr Bawumia and the Chief Imam led a delegation comprising the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, among others to Ejura to mourn with the families over their loss.

The delegation also included the Ashanti regional minister, Simon Osei Mensah and the Chief Imam's spokesperson, Sheik Aremeyaw Shaibu.

They made donations toward the construction of a Police Divisional Headquarters, a project by the Ejura Traditional Authority.

Their visit follows a directive by President Akufo-Addo calling for a public inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the Ejura killing incident on Tuesday, June 29, which also left four persons severely injured.

On Thursday, the Interior Ministry constituted a three-member committee to investigate the shooting of two persons at Ejura in the Ashanti Region following the president's directive.

Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed collapses

Earlier, a video of abled young men whisking away Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed's mother after she collapsed during a meeting with Ghana's Minister for Interior emerged online.

The Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, was in Ejura Sekyedumase to mourn with the family of Kaaka, who died on Monday, June 28, 2021.

During the meeting, Kaaka's mother reportedly collapsed in front of the minister.

