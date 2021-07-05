The Okyenhene has underscored the need for the Atewa Forest Reserve to be developed into a national park

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin advised that a museum should be built in addition to the park that would tell the country's history and show artefacts

He made this known when a delegation from the tourism ministry and tourism authority paid him a courtesy call

The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has underscored the need for the Atewa Forest Reserve to be developed into a national park.

According to him, mining gold, which is not a renewable resource in the forest reserve was not the best option on the table.

He made this known when a delegation from the Tourism Ministry and officials from the Ghana Tourism Authority paid a courtesy call on him at the Ofori Panin Fie at Kyebi over the weekend.

According to a report filed by 3news.com, the visit by the sector minister and his entourage was to seek Okyenhene’s permission and support to identify two tourism sites within his jurisdiction to develop to international standards and create more jobs as well.

Develop Atewa forest reserve into a national park - Amoatia Ofori Panin Photo credit: Graphiconline.com.gh

Source: UGC

The Okyenhene, however identified the Atewa Forest and the Bunso Eco Tourist site for development.

“Develop a national park at Atewa forest, the species that God has given us there is phenomenal but if we begin to look at gold and its recklessness of galamsey and other things in the forest, we would never get there.

Build a museum in addition to the park that would tell our history and show artefacts,” he said.

Some illegal miners that were arrested in the Atewa Forest said the presidency commissioned them to mine in the forest, YEN.com.gh earlier reported.

They made the bombshell disclosure on Monday, May 24, 2021, after the Koforidua Circuit Court ‘B’ denied them bail.

“It is the office of the President that sent us to the Atewa Forest. NPP is not a good party. We will show them, ” they said.

The 32 accused persons were denied bail by the court presided by Her Honour, Mercy Addei Kotei, and remanded into police custody to reappear on June 8, 2021.

