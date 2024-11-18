Spice and Eno met each other when the dancehall star came to Ghana for the first time

In a video that has surfaced, Spice and Eno bonded, expressing admiration for each other with Eno excited to meet Spice, who has been deemed as her lookalike

In the comments section, many Ghanaians were impressed by the striking resemblance between the two musicians

Jamaican dancehall star Spice met Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony during her visit to Ghana, and fans could not stop talking about their striking resemblance.

A video of their meeting has surfaced online. It shows the two musicians bonding and expressing admiration for each other.

The meeting took place during Spice’s first trip to Ghana. Her visit was made possible by Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy, with whom she has a new song. The video has gained attention online, with many Ghanaians impressed by how much the two artists look alike.

In the comments section of the viral video, fans have highlighted the similarities in their features. Eno, visibly excited in the video, said she was happy to meet Spice finally and even pointed out that the dancehall star was her lookalike.

Eno and Spice win hearts

asareelijah967 said:

"This is what we called lookalike, not be nkwasiafo bi nom."

Chacha🦋 wrote:

"Wow, they look alike, paaaa🥰 the love is deep."

Zulfah Tabaarakallaah said:

"Woooow they finally met awwwwwnnnn♥️♥️."

Boss lady dripping commented:

"Aww bhim family we large, I'm very happy."

Adwoa sandet said:

"Wow, they really look alike."

