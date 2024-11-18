Abu Trica, in a video, was spotted arriving at a hotel parking lot with one of his expensive cars in Agona Swedru

The Swedru-based businessman flaunted his 2019 BMW i8 Roadster, which has a price range of $148,495 to $164,295

The video of Abu Trica flaunting his 2019 BMW i8 Roadster triggered reactions from some netizens on social media

Swedu-based businessman Abu Trica made the headlines after a video of him cruising in an expensive BMW surfaced on social media.

Swedru businessman Abu Trica flaunts his expensive 2019 BMW i8 Roadster.

Abu Trica flaunts expensive BMW i8 Roadster

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Abu Trica was spotted arriving at the Guidian hotel in Agona, Swedru, in one of his numerous expensive fleet of cars.

The socialite, who recently flaunted bundles of cash he had arranged in a room, sported a striped T-shirt, black shorts, and slippers as he arrived at the hotel with his posh white and black 2019 BMW i8 Roadster.

Abu Trica, who is well-known for his lavish lifestyle, looked to be heading for a meeting as he quickly turned off the car's ignition and parked at the parking lot to head to the Guidian Hotel.

Per several checks on the internet, the 2019 BMW i8 Roadster has a price range of $148,495 and goes up to $164,295 in the market, depending on the trim and options.

Below is the video of Abu Trica flaunting his white and black BMW i8 Roadster:

Abu Trica's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Abu Trica's video below:

KofiFriday45 said:

"There is no way you can compare him to God, so stop saying without him, that your life is incomplete. God is a giver of life."

@8million4pf commented:

"Our Elders say follow who know road, so show us the way, big boss."

Samuel Addai446 said:

"Trica aaaaaaaaaaaa❤️❤️you do all bro."

Loyalty commented:

"But the guy himself never talks, but everybody is doing the talking😁😁😁. Why are we like this😂😂😂?

ObaaYaa said:

"Chairman, how are you please? I saw you at Winneba road, I called you saa. I like you so much."

Milan commented:

"Rydee he go fit enter hotel and eat and the hotel people wouldn’t bother taking money."

Abu Trica parties with S3fa and others

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica partied with singer S3fa and others at an event at Ace Nightclub in Accra.

The Swedru-based businessman took multiple GH₵5 notes from his bag while the singer danced in his presence.

Abu Trica sprayed the crowd with plenty of cedi notes as the DJ played Tyler ICE and Khalil Harrison's hit, Jealousy.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

