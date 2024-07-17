President Akufo-Addo has appointed COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of operations

A statement from the Jubilee House said the appointment followed the advice of the Ghana Police Council

President Akufo-Addo congratulated Yohuno on his appointment and wished him well in his new post

President Akufo-Addo has appointed COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of operations.

This appointment followed the advice of the Ghana Police Council during a meeting on July 17.

COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno. Source: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

A statement from the Jubilee House Director of Communications conveyed news of the appointment.

It described Yohuno as a distinguished law enforcement officer. He previously served as Director General of Administration at the Ghana Police Service.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated Yohuno on his appointment and wished him well in his new post.

Yohonu was promoted to Commissioner of Police (COP) on January 1, 2016, by John Mahama, who was similarly in the last year of his administration.

In January 2012, he was promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) and, earlier in 2011, awarded the Grand Medal for his meritorious service in combating armed robbery and other criminal activities in the country.

Before that, he was the Divisional Commander for Accra Central from November 2007 to May 2009, during which time he also doubled as the Accra Regional Operations Commander.

He was later appointed Deputy Accra Regional Commander and rose to become the Regional Commander in 2013 until December 5, 2015, when he became the Director-General of the Motor Transport Traffic Department before a reshuffle that made him the Director General of Administration at the Ghana Police Service

Yohuno has in the past been described as an officer in line to become an Inspector General of Police.

Chief Justice commends IGP Dampare for his transformative leadership

YEN.com.gh reported that Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has praised IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare for his inspirational leadership in transforming the image of the Ghana Police Service.

She disclosed that Dampare's leadership qualities inspire her, revealing she plans to improve the image of the Judiciary as Dampare has done in the police service.

Discussions were held between the Chief Justice and IGP on collaboration for efficient prosecution.

Source: YEN.com.gh