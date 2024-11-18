There was one fatality after a fire at Atonsu Bokuro in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region

One person has died, and several properties have been destroyed in a fire at Atonsu Bokuro in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicate that the fire, which started around 8:30 am on Monday, November 18, gutted about nine rooms and destroyed various properties.

A teen boy is the only casualty from the November 18 fire at Asokwa.

The deceased, a 17-year-old identified only as Jerry, was reportedly asleep in one of the rooms when the fire broke out.

Citi News reported that the Asokwa Municipal Fire Commander Bernard Nyemi-Tei noted that the rescue team struggled to access the affected building to fight the fire.

The body of the deceased has been transported to the morgue by the Ghana Police Service.

Fire claims four lives at Kpone Kokompe

Four persons, including a 14-year-old girl, died in a fire at Kpone Kokompe on Friday, September 13.

According to the fire service, the fire also engulfed 10 wooden structures and destroyed personal belongings.

The Ghana National Fire Service has expressed its condolences to the bereaved families following the incident.

Ghana Fire Service officers at Dansoman attacked

YEN.com.gh reported that some residents of Dansoman Roundabout near Zodiac in Accra attacked fire service personnel responding to a fire incident.

Ghana Fire Service PRO Alex King Nartey said action would be taken against such areas.

The Ghana National Fire Service has previously complained about increasing attacks on firefighters.

The Ghana National Fire Service plans earlier said it planned to blacklist certain areas due to increasing attacks on firefighters.

