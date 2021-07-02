Fameye has indicated that the peace that Ghana is said to be enjoying is only theoretical

The singer indicated that the peace was just on paper and in charts

His comments stem from the recent happenings in the country especially the pockets of unrests

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Peter Famiyeh Bozah known in the world of showbiz as Fameye has downplayed the peace that Ghana is said to enjoy as a country.

Taking to his Facebook wall, the Nothing I Get singer bemoaned the peace that has been touted by others and said it was actually non-existent.

According to the singer, the peace was one which was only practiced on paper but could not be applied to real life situation in the country.

Fameye: Ghana is only a peaceful country on paper - speaks on current happenings. Source: Instagram/Fameye

Source: Instagram

His comments leaned onto the fact that the recent unrests in the country told a completely different story from what many know.

Fameye, in the Facebook post wrote: "Ghana is only peaceful on paper and chats" probably from the number of issues that had bedevilled the country in the past few days.

Many fans and followers of the singer could not agree more with him as they took to the comment section to react to his view and share his opinion.

Though many people sided with the artiste, others too held their own view and continued touting the peace in the country.

One of such people was Bro Philemon who indicated that there was nothing to worry about as he wrote: "Massa stop that ! How’s ghana peaceful on paper ? The number of violent death recorded in Ghana is lower compared to even USA"

Fameye, like many other Ghanaians, has reacted to the current issues going on in the country with the highlight being the infamous Ejura shooting.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian comedian Lawyer Ntikateche Bombay Isaiah famed as Ntimination, has sent an apology the way of former president John Dramani Mahama.

In a Twitter post made by the comedian and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ntimination indicated that the 2020 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress suffered a lot of verbal attacks.

According to the Kejetia vrs Makola cast, these attacks were made possible fulling a smear campaign spearheaded by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

