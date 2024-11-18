Terkper Frank Tettey, a young Ghanaian carpenter has created a special stool for Ghana and West Ham United fan Mohammed Kudus

Terkper Frank Tettey said he designed the special stool as a demonstration of his love for the Ghanaian football star

The young carpenter took the stool to the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium in Accra, where the Black Stars are playing Niger, on Monday, November 18, 2024, with the hope of presenting it to Kudus

A young Ghanaian carpenter has created a special stool for Black Stars and West Ham United midfielder, Mohammed Kudus's goal celebrations.

The young carpenter, known as Terkper Frank Tettey, a long-time fan of the Ghanaian football star, said he created the stool as a way of demonstrating his love and affection for him

A Ghanaian carpenter designs a customized stool for West Ham United and Black Stars player, Mohammed Kudus' iconic goal celebration. Photo credit: UGC.

The stool, created from pieces of wood, had the inscription, "Boy Kudus" with a star preceding the text.

"I love Kudus a lot since his time at the Right to Dream. Seeing him do the celebrations, I decided to do this for him. I think he can love and maybe celebrate with it," he said.

The Black Stars of Ghana will host the Nigerien national team in Accra for their last Group F African Cup of Nations qualifiers, and Terkper Frank Tettey, who is at the stadium hopes to meet his favourite player and present the stool to him.

Below is the video of the young Ghanaian carpenter with the specially designed stool for Mohammed Kudus.

Mohammed Kudus' iconic goal celebration

Mohammed Kudus created what has now become an iconic goal celebration during his debut season in the English Premier League following his move to West Ham United from Ajax.

Anytime he scored, Mohammed Kudus ran to sit on a stool at the touchline or sit on the advertising board facing the West Ham supporters.

The iconic goal celebration has become a fan favourite among the West Ham United faithful across the globe.

Global video game company, EA Sports, have hinted at their intention to include Mohammed Kudus' goal celebration in EA Sports’ FC 25, which will be released in 2025.

Mohammed Kudus apologises to Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Mohammed Kudus penned a heartfelt apology to Ghanaians following the Black Stars' defeat to Sudan in the AFCON qualifiers

Sudan, led by Ghana legend Kwesi Appiah defeated the Black Stars 2-0 at the Martyrs February Stadium in Libya after a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The Ghanaian attacking midfielder was named Black Stars captain for the two matches in October.

