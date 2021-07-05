They are tasked with analyzing the causes of the shooting

The committee members are currently in Ejura talking to people on the ground as part of their investigations

The committee was put together by Ambrose Dery, the Minister of Interior following an order from President Akufo-Addo

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The three-member committee set up by Ambrose Dery, the minister of interior to examine the factors that led to the death of three men in Ejura and the incident that left others injured will start its work today, Monday, July 5, 2021.

George Kingsley Koomson, a Justice of the Court of Appeal as Chairman, Security Expert, Dr. Vladimir Antwi Danso, and Juliet Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbyte, a civil society organization are members of the committee.

They are said to be in Ejura to kickstart their investigations.

Ejura Shootings: Committee investigating the death of 'Kaaka,' two others start work today Photo source: Instagram (@sweet_maame_adwoa)

Source: Instagram

The committee was set up after an order from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the minister to examine the happenings that caused the death and injuries of some indigenes of Ejura.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Background

Ibrahim Muhammed, a father of six, was murdered in cold blood by some unknown persons outside his residence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Sahara Hudu, the deceased's wife, said he had received warnings regarding his activism from a person she knows.

However, her attempts to stop him from getting himself in danger proved futile as he continued with his advocacy.

Following his death, the youth of Ejura embarked on a demonstration seeking answers from authorities.

It ended in a shooting by security personal and the death of two people.

Sadia Abubakar, the sister of Abdul Nasir Yussif, has demanded justice following the death of her brother, who was shot and killed in Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region.

Abdul Nasir Yussif, aged 25, and Murtala Mohammed, 26, died from gunshots following a military attack on the youth demanding justice for the murdered social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen