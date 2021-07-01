A committee has been formed to examine the Ejura shootings

They are expected to submit their report on Friday, July 9, 2021

The committee members include Vladimir Antwi Danso, a security expert

Ambrose Dery, the minister of interior, has set up a three-member committee to examine the factors that led to the death three men with others injured.

The decision follows an order by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the minister to investigate happenings that caused the death and injuries.

Ejura shootings: Vladimir Antwi Danso, Appeals Court judge to investigate the issue. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

The committee members are George Kingsley Koomson, a Justice of the Court of Appeal as Chairman, Security Expert, Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso, and Juliet Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbyte, a civil society organization.

The secretary of the committee is Marie Louis Simmons, a principal state attorney. The committee will hand in its report and recommendations on Friday, July 9, 2021, according to a myjoyonline.com report.

The formation of the committee comes after the death of activist Ibrahim Muhammed and two others in Ejura.

BACKGROUND

Ibrahim Muhammed, the 40-year-old father of six, was murdered in cold blood by unknown persons outside his residence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

His death is connected with his work as an activist as part of the popular Fix The Country movement online and offline.

Sahada Hudu, the deceased's wife, said he had received warnings regarding his activism from a person she knows. She said her attempts to stop him from getting himself in danger proved futile as he continued with his advocacy.

Following his death, the youth of Ejura embarked on a demonstration seeking answers from authorities.

It ended in a shooting by security personnel and the death of two people.

Sadia Abubakar, the sister of Abdul Nasir Yussif, has demanded justice following the death of her brother who was shot and killed during the protest by the youth in Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region.

Abdul Nasir Yussif, aged 25, and Murtala Mohammed, 26, died from gunshots following a military attack on the protesting youth demanding justice for the murdered social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy has reacted to the death of Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed and the shooting of two other individuals by security personnel in Ejura this week.

In a series of tweets posted on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, he stated that the police and military should be held responsible for the loss of lives

