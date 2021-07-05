GhOneTV's Nana Aba Anamoah has thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his decision to pay for the surgery of the conjoined twins

Anamoah made the statement on Instagram where she shared a photo of the twins and their mother

The surgery will be performed by 153 doctors in Ghana, and will cost 3 million cedis

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Media Personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his decision to foot the surgery bill to separate Ghanaian conjoined twins.

In a post on Instagram, Anamoah shared a photo of the twins and their mother.

"Thank you, @nakufoaddo. The conjoined twins are grateful News: H. E. Nana Addo takes up the full cost of surgery to separate the conjoined twins.," reads the caption of the post by the GhOneTV Presenter.

The conjoined twins are grateful - Nana Aba Anamoah thanks Akufo-Addo for footing surgery bill. Photo source: Instagram: @thenanaaba @nakufoaddo

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo had decided to bear the total cost of the surgery for the conjoined twins

The president's intervention comes after massive social media campaigns to solicit funds to be able to pay for the operation to separate the twins.

It is believed that the surgery will cost 3 million cedis. Ghanaian medical doctors numbering 135 are expected to come together in a historic event to separate the two conjoined twins who are currently at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

The procedure will be the first of its kind in Ghana.

Meanwhile, one of the victims of the Makola Market fire has indicated that her madam's shop where she works has been brutally destroyed by the incident.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the lady revealed that four shops belonging to the same owner were stocked with fresh goods from China just three days before the fire.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen