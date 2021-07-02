Social media, particularly Twitter, has been flooded with campaign messages under the hashtag #5CedisCanSave to seek donations for a set of twins conjoined at the head

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Ghanaian medical doctors numbering 135 are to come together in a historic event to separate two conjoined twins who are currently at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

Speaking to the issue, a medical expert indicated that GHc3 million will be needed to carry out the procedure, which will be the first of its kind in Ghana.

5CedisCanSave: Ghanaians Flood Social Media with Donation Campaign for Conjoined Twins in Accra Credit: @factsandtruths_official

In a campaign that is chiefly being led by famous social media influencer, Kalyjay, the general public is being encouraged to donate at least GHc 5.00 as that can help raise the amount for the surgery.

Below were some of the comments that YEN.com.gh sighted

@gyaigyimii beseeched:

Bro 3 million Cedis in less than a month dier the parents can't afford it. Let's do our part to help the kids. If 5 cedis per person seff we can raise that amount #5CedisCanSave

Khoded Direct with the handle @Khoded_ indicated:

We can do it together guys

@BenopaOnyx1 stated:

Any amount guys #5CedisCanSave

Sb OrlandoMedium whose handle is @starboyorlando pleaded saying that:

guys please retweet and donate

@Aboa_Banku1 also added that:

This is a Chance to save 2 lives less than 1 month to raise 3 Million Cedis. Kindly Donate #5CedisCanSave

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Ntombikayise Tyhalisi (31), the mother of Siphosethu and Amahle, twins who were born joined by their heads, expressed how delighted she was that her girls successfully underwent surgery to have them separated.

The surgery took place in February this year at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. The girls, who were born in the Eastern Cape, were transferred to the Red Cross hospital when they were only four days old.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news

Source: Yen Ghana