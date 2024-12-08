Former President John Mahama may be coming back to power, results collated by the NDC suggest

The collated results shared on Woezor TV claim Mahama has garnered 5.9 million against 4.1 million for Dr Bawumia

The results are reported to have been collated from almost 37,000 polling stations out of the almost 41,000

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) claims it is coasting to victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

The party's internal collation results indicate that its candidate, John Mahama, is leading comfortably with over 56% of valid votes, against the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's 41%.

NDC's collation puts John Mahama ahead of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia by 1.6 million votes. Photo source: @officialjondmahama, @mabawumia

Source: Instagram

Mahama leads Bawumia by over 1.6m votes?

The percentages represent 5.9 million for Mahama and 4.3 million for Bawumia, an indication that the former president has a lead of 1.6 million votes.

Woezor TV, a pro-NDC television station which published the figures, indicated that results were from almost 37,000 out of the 40,976 polling stations.

Watch the video below:

See a screenshot of the results below:

Woezor TV puts NDC's John Mahama in comfortable lead ahead of NPP's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Photo source: Woezor TV

Source: Facebook

Earlier, the results from over 33,000 polls shared on Twitter also showed a similar trend.

