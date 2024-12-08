Elections 2024: NDC's Collation Puts Mahama Ahead Of Bawumia, Has Over 56% From 37k Polling Stations
- Former President John Mahama may be coming back to power, results collated by the NDC suggest
- The collated results shared on Woezor TV claim Mahama has garnered 5.9 million against 4.1 million for Dr Bawumia
- The results are reported to have been collated from almost 37,000 polling stations out of the almost 41,000
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) claims it is coasting to victory in the 2024 presidential elections.
The party's internal collation results indicate that its candidate, John Mahama, is leading comfortably with over 56% of valid votes, against the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's 41%.
Mahama leads Bawumia by over 1.6m votes?
The percentages represent 5.9 million for Mahama and 4.3 million for Bawumia, an indication that the former president has a lead of 1.6 million votes.
Woezor TV, a pro-NDC television station which published the figures, indicated that results were from almost 37,000 out of the 40,976 polling stations.
Watch the video below:
See a screenshot of the results below:
Earlier, the results from over 33,000 polls shared on Twitter also showed a similar trend.
