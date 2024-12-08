Global site navigation

Elections 2024: NDC's Collation Puts Mahama Ahead Of Bawumia, Has Over 56% From 37k Polling Stations
Politics

Elections 2024: NDC's Collation Puts Mahama Ahead Of Bawumia, Has Over 56% From 37k Polling Stations

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah 1 min read
  • Former President John Mahama may be coming back to power, results collated by the NDC suggest
  • The collated results shared on Woezor TV claim Mahama has garnered 5.9 million against 4.1 million for Dr Bawumia
  • The results are reported to have been collated from almost 37,000 polling stations out of the almost 41,000

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) claims it is coasting to victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

The party's internal collation results indicate that its candidate, John Mahama, is leading comfortably with over 56% of valid votes, against the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's 41%.

NDC, John Mahama, Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana Elections, Elections 2024, NPP, 2024 Elections Result
NDC's collation puts John Mahama ahead of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia by 1.6 million votes. Photo source: @officialjondmahama, @mabawumia
Source: Instagram

Mahama leads Bawumia by over 1.6m votes?

The percentages represent 5.9 million for Mahama and 4.3 million for Bawumia, an indication that the former president has a lead of 1.6 million votes.

PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at YEN.com.gh Tomorrow

Woezor TV, a pro-NDC television station which published the figures, indicated that results were from almost 37,000 out of the 40,976 polling stations.

Read also

John Mahama widens gap against Bawumia, leads in a whopping 31 constituencies

Watch the video below:

See a screenshot of the results below:

NDC results collation, John Mahama, Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana Elections, Elections 2024, NPP
Woezor TV puts NDC's John Mahama in comfortable lead ahead of NPP's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Photo source: Woezor TV
Source: Facebook

Earlier, the results from over 33,000 polls shared on Twitter also showed a similar trend.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot: