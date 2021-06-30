For the first time in Ghana's history, a set of conjoined twins will be separated in a medical procedure

The surgery which is likely to be carried out at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital is set to have 135 different medical experts on board

GHc 3 million is needed for the surgery and the public is entreated to support via AirtelTigo number 0270007786

Ghanaian medical doctors numbering 135 are to come together in a historic event to separate two conjoined twins who are currently at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

A report by Portia Gabor of TV3 Ghana indicates that the mother of the conjoined twins is temporarily resident at the hospital following the birth of her babies.

Speaking to the issue, a medical expert indicated that three million cedis will be needed to carry out the procedure, which will be the first of its kind in Ghana.

It is also categorically stated that the amount will not only help the twins undergo the surgery but also to put Ghana on a higher pedestal in terms of healthcare.

"We may need to bring on board some experienced experts from outside Ghana which will help develop our human resource and many meaningful collaborations will be formed for future projects," the unnamed medical doctor stated.

According to seattlechildrens.org, Siamese or conjoined twins form from one fertilized egg that separated incompletely into two identical babies.

The general public is being urged to help the parents of the babies fund the procedure by donating to the AirtelTigo number 0270007786.

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Ntombikayise Tyhalisi (31), the mother of Siphosethu and Amahle, twins who were born joined by their heads, expressed how delighted she was that her girls successfully underwent surgery to have them separated.

The surgery took place in February this year at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. The girls, who were born in the Eastern Cape, were transferred to the Red Cross hospital when they were only four days old.

