Kofi Kinaata has spoken against declaring missing musician Castro dead

According to him, the Sradenam hitmaker's disappearance is taking a huge toll on him

Today, July 6, 2021, marks exactly 7 years after Castro and Janet Bandu went missing in Ada and per law, can be declared deceased

Four-time Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Songwriter of the Year, Kofi Kinaata, has spoken against declaring Castro known in real life as Theophilus Tagoe dead.

While speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, the Things Fall Apart hitmaker said it was not necessary for Castro to be declared dead even though news of his return is sketchy.

He added that Castro's disappearance was really eating him up and reminding people at such a time would only make matters worse.

Kofi Kinaata indicated that the declaration would not change the way his family, friends, colleagues and fans feel about the issue.

“Personally, his absence is costing me a lot and his being declared dead will not change anything for the family, friends, and loved ones since we still don’t see him around,” the Thy Grace crooner stated.

Kofi Kinaata added that the declaration was not going to roll back tears shed nor even change the fact that the singer can one day return.

“Again, we don’t feel his presence or contribution in our lives, which is a great loss so what is the point in declaring him dead? The declaration will not change how we feel about his absence and the many tears that are being shed for what befell him since we are already in pain. Declaring him dead will not kill him or prevent him from coming back home when he feels like doing that if he is not dead,” Kinaata added.

According to the Evidence Act of 1975, Section 33, a person can only be declared legally dead after seven years by a court, when the person in question has not been seen or heard from during the whole period.

Meanwhile, a new video making rounds on social media has shown a young man singing who looks just like missing Ghanaian singer Theophilus Tagoe famed as Castro da Destroyer.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram. the young man who sported the same hairstyle as Castro, was seen on a compound of a house standing in front of a car.

He was being videoed as he sang hit song Adonai which had legendary rapper, Sarkodie on it as well.

