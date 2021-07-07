Parliament has approved a $200 million loan from the World Bank

The funds would be channeled towards the purchase of vaccines

It will also help strengthen the health systems in the country

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

$200 million additional funding from the World Bank has been approved by parliament for Ghana’s COVID-19 response programme.

A Citinews report indicates that the funds would be channeled towards the purchase of vaccines and also to help strengthen the health systems in the country.

Before the approval, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu said both the finance and health ministers had to answer as to why 10 out of 16 regions will benefit from the projects outlined as part of the programme.

Parliament approves $200m World Bank loan to buy vaccines, strengthen health systems

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has tabled a loan agreement for $28 million to Parliament.

This loam agreement is for the purchase of 275 vehicles for members of the 8th Parliament of the fourth republic.

In a report filed by Citinews, in the papers presented to Parliament, the loan will be sourced from the National Investment Bank, NIB.

The report further indicated that each member of parliament is expected to receive over $100,000 for the purchase of a vehicle.

The Finance Committee of parliament is however, expected to consider the loan agreement and report to parliament.

In other news, Ghana is facing another judgment debt of over 70 million dollars set to be paid to the West Africa Gas Limited (WAGL) following a London Court of Arbitration ruling.

According to a Starr News report, the court awarded against the government of Ghana a sum of US$ 68,584,623.37 with interest.

In its ruling, the court asked the Government of Ghana the pay the lump sum of over $68million including interests and other costs.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen