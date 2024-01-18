National Democratic Congress (NDC) members have been seen swearing an oath to the party

The members who swore the oath put their lives and the lives of their firstborn children on the line

A video online showed Elvis Afriyie Ankrah leading the group of members to swear the oath

Some National Democratic Congress (NDC) members have courted controversy after being seen swearing an oath not to betray their party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

A video online showed former sports minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah leading the group of members to swear the oath.

A video was leaked showing the controversial ceremony. Source: Twitter

Source: Getty Images

As part of the oath, the members swore on their lives and the lives of their firstborn kids not to sell out the party for money.

They were barefooted and held onto a sword as they swore the oath with guidance from a preacher.

The video has caused and stir and sparked some criticism.

A former NDC member, Koku Anyidoho, urged mercy on the NDC “for these people know not what they are doing.”

The election season is sometimes rife with apprehensions and defections as some members of political parties search for better opportunities.

Source: YEN.com.gh