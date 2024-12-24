Wesley Girls High School has been sued for allegedly discriminating against Muslim students in the school

According to the suit, Wesley Girls High School has been infringing on the rights of Muslim students to practice their religion in the school

The plaintiff has urged the court to declare the school's actions unconstitutional and should be prohibited from enforcing discriminatory rules

Wesley Girls Senior High School (SHS) has been dragged to court for allegedly infringing on the rights of Muslim students to practice their religion.

Shafic Osman, a Ghanaian citizen, filed the suit, alleging that the school has systematically suppressed Muslim students by preventing them from practising their religion.

Shafic Osman says Wesley Girls High School has been infringing on the religious rights of Muslim students.

The plaintiff has prayed to the court to, among other things, declare that the school’s policy of prohibiting the belief, practice and observance of Islam by Muslim students infringes the provisions of the 1992 Constitution.

The plaintiff urged the court to declare that the compulsory practice of religion in a public school is contrary to and inconsistent with Articles 21(1) (b) (c) and Article 26 of the 1992 Constitution.

The plaintiff said the court should declare that the limitations that Wesley Girl imposes on Muslim students undermine their welfare under the international human rights of the child as captured in Article 33(5) of the 1992 constitution.

The plaintiff is also seeking an order directing the Ghana Education Service to implement a constitutionally compliant guideline for regulating religious practice and observance in all public schools in Ghana.

Former student recounts experience at Gey Hey

YEN.com.gh reported that Fathia Ayodele Kareem, a young Ghanaian medical doctor who attended Wesley Girls' Senior High School from 2006 to 2009, recounted her story as a Muslim student.

According to Fathia, in a narration on her Facebook handle, many good things were instilled in her in the school, for which she is grateful, but the extent of religious intolerance left much to be desired.

"I was the second person in my family to attend Gey Hey so I had been informed that Muslims were not allowed to pray. I was also passed over for prefectship which I believe was because I am Muslim", she mentioned.

