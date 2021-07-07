Lynx CEO Richie Mensah's mother, Alberta Mensah a.k.a. Mama Lynx, has turned a year older today, July 7, 2021

Highlife star and Lynx signee, Kuami Eugene, has shared photos of Mama Lynx in celebration of her new age

Sharing the photos, Eugene hailed Richie's mother as the motivation for the work they put in

Highlife singer, Kuami Eugene, has hailed the mother of Lynx Entertainment CEO, Richie Mensah as she celebrates her birthday.

Richie's mother, Alberta Mensah, who is now known as Mama Lynx because of her son, turned a year older on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Kuami Eugene who is one of the leading artistes under the Lynx Entertainment record label took to social media to eulogisehis boss' mother.

The Dollar On You singer shared three photos of Richie's mother in which she showcased her style and beauty in different outfits.

The first dress was an all-white fluffy fabric, the second was a white long-sleeved blouse over a black long skirt, and the third was a black and gold jumpsuit.

Sharing the photos, Kuami Eugene described his boss' mother as the motivation behind the works they put out.

The singer also prayed for a longer life for Mama Lynx.

"Happy Birthday Mummy. You’re The motivation Behind All The Works We Put Out There. Live Long For Us . #MamaLynx @albertakmensah," he captioned the photos.

Kuami Eugene's birthday message for Richie's mother got many of the singer's followers to also wish her well.

