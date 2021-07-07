Blogger Zionfelix has celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

The blogger's fiancee, Minalyn, took to social media to celebrate him with a video

In the video, Zionfelix and Minalyn are captured in many loved-up moments

Minalyn shared a lovely caption in addition to the video which comes after Zionfelix's recent viral 'marriage'

Renowned blogger Zionfelix, known in private life as Felix Adomako Mensah, has turned 30 years old today, Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

In celebration of his birthday, many loved ones have taken to social media to share messages for him.

Leading the cheers was celebrity makeup artist Mina Lawani, the fiancée of Zionfelix who is popularly known as Minalyn.

Minalyn shared a video of some of the loved-up moments she has shared with Zionfelix, including kissing and other cosy moments.

Sharing the video, Minalyn added a lovely caption in which she prayed for God to take her fiancé to further heights

Ending her caption, Minalyn added emojis of love and kisses.

"Some thoughts are best kept in the heart because words can never describe the blessings of Jehovah God in your life.

"May the Lord God who has brought you this far take you further than your heart desires.. happy birthday my dearest one @zionfelixdotcom ❤️," she wrote.

Immediately after Minalyn shared the video, Zionfelix came with a reply under the post saying:

"Thanks very much mon babe ❤️."

Zionfelix's 'wedding' videos

The birthday of Zionfelix comes after videos of the blogger in what looks like a traditional marriage ceremony popped up on social media on Friday, June 25, 2021.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, Zionfelix was seen dressed in a white kaftan standing beside a lady who wore a black and white outfit while he put a ring on her finger.

The videos stirred a lot of reactions on social media because the lady on whose finger Zionfelix put a ring on was not Mina.

After the videos went viral, Minalyn shared a video on social media looking beautiful and in a quiet mood.

In the caption, Mina revealed that she is leaving everything in the hands of God.

