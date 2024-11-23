Dancehall musician Shatta Wale stormed the streets of Kumasi on Friday, November 22, 2024, and was given a rousing welcome

The large crowd surrounded his car as he stood through the car's roof to interact with his staunch fans

The video excited many of his fans who watched it on social media such that they eulogised him as the king of the street

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale left many people in awe when a video of a large crowd surrounding his car in Kumasi surfaced on social media.

Shatta Wale mobbed by fans in Kumasi

The video, posted by famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, was recorded at Kumasi-based radio station Angel FM.

On November 22, 2024, a large crowd was seen surrounding Shatta Wale's car as they cheered him on and shouted his name.

The SAFA album hitmaker was seen standing in his car with his torso protruding out of the roof of the car as he interacted with the fans.

Video of Shatta Wale and his fans.

Reactions to the video

Many people spoke about the love shown to Shatta Wale in Kumasi. Others also talked about the sacrifices some people made to meet the dancehall musician.

In the video, people left behind the shops hoping to grab some of the money Shatta Wale would throw in the air.

The reactions of social media users are below:

shatta_is_dancehallafricanking said:

"This one no be tv or radio personnel ooo😂😂😂😂😂 this be the youth #SM"

macbrightampofo said:

"Great guy with good heart Shatawale.❤️🙏"

aaernest.04 said:

"At least he dey give somebody money eat chale"

slimeethakid said:

"A shop owner left ein shop to catch 5gh yesterday and ended up loosing his phone that cost more than 2,500. The worst part be say 1cedi sef he didn’t catch. 😢😂"

ampahfrank said:

"Wale deeer forget oooh mmmh I dnt know how he does it . The street luvs the guy like crazy"

mayaati_1 said:

"Ghana ay3 hye wai, they are there for the notes"

niiamuesq said:

"All because they want to jump and catch Ghc5 notes. SMH"

George Quaye praises Shatta Wale for throwing money

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality George Quaye praised dancehall musician Shatta Wale for throwing money at his fans.

During an interview, Mr Quaye defended Shatta Wale's behaviour, saying that the gesture was a blessing as the money could solve people's financial woes.

His comments garnered diverse opinions from social media users in the post's comment section.

