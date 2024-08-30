Wendy Shay and her manager Bullet, formerly of Ruff and Smooth fame, have patched their differences

They were spotted at a recent event as the singer was officially unveiled as a new brand ambassador

A video of them performing together for the first time after rumours of their separation have popped up online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has been unveiled as a new brand ambassador for a beverage company.

On August 30, the renowned singer attended the event with his team and performed for the guests present.

Wendy Shay and Bullet settle their differences. Photo source: Instagram/WendyShay, Instagram/BulletRuffTown

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay reunites with Bullet

Rumours of Bullet and Wendy Shay's split surfaced on social media in May this year.

The music executive and founder of Rufftown Records, which was home to the late Ebony Reigns, admitted that he was to blame for Wendy Shay's issues.

The duo ignored each other at several public appearances, including this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

At the unveiling event, Bullet joined Wendy Shay to perform the latter's hit song with Shatta Wale's Stevie Wonder.

Wendy Shay joined Bullets RuffTown Records in 2018 and released her debut, Uber Driver, which won her the Discovery of the Year award at the 2019 edition of Ghana Music Awards. She won two more awards in 2021.

The multiple-award-winning singer has released two albums under the record label and worked with several superstars, including Sarkodie and Kuami Eugene.

The singer confirms she has patched things up with her label boss and will continue to blossom under Bullet's mentorship.

Ghanaians react to Bullet and Wendy Shay's reunion

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to recent Bullet and Wendy Shay's appearance.

djkeshafrica said:

"Father no dey playyyyy💯🌟❤️‍🔥"

oyarifaoasisbyboamah wrote:

"wow beautiful lady 🔥"

nana_adjoa_bentum remarked:

"Wendy is too beautiful omg❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Wendy Shay drops new song with King Paluta

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay had released her new single after her rumoured exit from Rufftown Records.

The new single featured King Paluta, who was recently acknowledged by the Grammys as one of Ghana's many artists essential to the hiplife genre.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh