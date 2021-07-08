The evacuation of traders from Agbogbloshie is an action that was met with stern opposition but was carried out regardless, and now, pictures showing the aftermath have surfaced.

YEN.com.gh earlier published that the Greater Accra regional minister, Henry Quartey, revealed that some onion sellers at the Agbogbloshie market in Accra wanted to kill him over plans to relocate them to Adjen Kotoku.

Later, gunshots were fired at Agbogbloshie in Accra as scrap dealers in the area clashed with security personnel on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The gunshots were reportedly fired by military personnel to disperse the scrap dealers who were burning tyres on the streets as part of attempts to resist being moved from the area.

How the place looks now

Finally, the authorities succeeded in driving away the traders at Agbogbloshie and Ghanaians have been expressing their thoughts on how the place currently looks.

What Ghanaians are saying:

Al Berta said:

Next should be sodom and gomorrah

Ken Gayle indicated:

They should just plant green grass and some of the one million trees on it!

Nana Kwasi Anto-Hia mentioned:

When you see one kiosk miraculously appearing in the expanse, then, thou shalt know that the return of the traders and the squatters is nigh.

Ike First-aid commented:

We have grades of Regional Ministers. Some are rebel leaders

Ali Alexander opined that:

Hahahaha........is here u will find all types of Juju buried in the grounds by those traders. Ay3ka!!!

Ansah Owusu suggested:

We only hope n pray that the land wouldn't be shared among these politicians but rather be put into a better use, like manufacturing industries to help reduce the unemployed masses, as recent studies revealed that 62% of Ecowas citizens are below 25yrs whiles 74% of Africa's population are also below 35yrs meaning if jobs are not created for these youth, anything can happen

Kofi Dembo intimated:

In fact I love the greater a Accra Minister so much. This piece of land must be developed well, with all the modern architectural designs to make Accra beautiful.

Let’s Make Accra Work campaign

Since Henry Quartey assumed office, some parts of the city that had certain issues with congestion and waste management have witnessed a transformation under his ‘‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ campaign.

He has undertaken several initiatives to provide lasting solutions to everyday challenges in the region, with the view to transform the national capital.

The regional minister has supervised the removal of unauthorized traders along some major streets like the Madina Zongo junction.

