Photos of School in Upper East with no Floor & Furniture Break Hearts Online

Pictures from the Upper East Region of Ghana, showing a school called Saabisi Primary School under the Kassena-Nankana Municipal are breaking the hearts of Ghanaians online.

The visuals being circulated on social media show that the Saabisi Primary School lacks furniture, parts of the classrooms have broken floors and the students have to sit on the floor to learn.

A concerned citizen named Alemya Moses in Navrongo who shared the information is making calls on government and stakeholders to help remedy the situation.

Ghanaians could not keep their cool after seeing the pictures.

The teachers are doing a great job by teaching in such a condition. Is there a DCE or a district education director??? They need canes

See our leaders are so ignorant in this country.look at this place, and yet they are seeking for allowance for their spouses.hmm. may God help us. So that our leaders should at least change their attitude

Just yesterday they approved presidential spouses allowance .. I can’t think far.. why won’t the rich always be rich ? Sooo sooo sooo pathetic

In an earlier report, a kindhearted Ghanaian teacher called Gloria Lardi Adakurugu who is known as Efya Lardi Lessons Learnt on Facebook spent part of her income to improve the conditions in the school for students.

In a revelation to YEN.com.gh, it is indicated that the hardworking class teacher painted the classroom to look beautiful and conducive for teaching and learning.

In addition, Efya Lardi provided 10 school bags, stationeries, 26 pairs of shoes, 21 pairs of socks, and some underwear to make the students feel comfortable whilst they learn.

