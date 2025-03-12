On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo turned 74 and was celebrated by Samira Bawumia

The former Second Lady shared a heartfelt message and prayer celebrating Mrs Akufo-Addo on her big day

Several social media users who saw the post celebrated Mrs Akufo-Addo and wished her well

The wife of Ghana’s former Vice President wished the former First Lady well on her birthday as she turned 74 on March 12, 2025.

Samira Bawumia shared a simple yet profound prayer and expressed her gratitude to Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Samira Bawumia wishes Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo well on her 74th birthday. Photo credit: @rakufoaddo & @sbawumia

In an Instagram post, Samira Bawumia described Mrs Akufo-Addo as a graceful woman.

“Happy 74th birthday to our ever-graceful Auntie Becky @rakufoaddo. Thank you for your constant support and love. I wish you many more years of great health and God’s blessings.❤️.”

In the comment section, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s wife responded with an appreciative post.

She said:

“Thank you, dear Samira.”

At the time of publishing the post, former president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had not made a public post celebrating his wife on her birthday.

In previous years, former President Nana Akufo-Addo would have wished his wife well on social media.

Other leaders of the New Patriotic Party including Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would have wished her well on her big day.

In the comment section, several people praised Mrs Akufo-Addo’s looks and prayed they look healthy and young when they get to her age.

Ghanaians celebrate Mrs Akufo-Addo on her birthday

Several social media users who saw Samira Bawumia’s post commented wishing Mrs Akuffo-Addo a happy birthday.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post. Read them below:

Rakufoaddo responded:

“Thank you, dear Samira.”

Doriiis.kye said:

“Whaaat! Oh my 74 isn’t a joke. Beautiful woman 👩 .Happy Birthday to you Mama ❤️.”

Detailsbyneyomi wrote:

“Stay blessed...74 wow.”

Dear_christylove said:

“Wow, she does not look 74. Growing younger, bless her. More years and good health to you. Enjoy your day and stay blessed 🙏🏽❤️.”

Joeoppongwiafe wrote:

“O wow… 74? She’s ageing beautifully. Happy birthday, former First Lady!”

Adoma881 said:

“May you live long my first lady ❤️❤️❤️.”

Giftinafynn wrote:

“Wow, you look good in your 74th birthday mama 😍😍😍.”

Suemond said:

“Ever so beautiful, elegant Mum. May God continue to bless our mother in overflowing measures ❤️.”

Jevemart_gh wrote:

“Happy birthday to a classy lady, I tap into your graceful beauty. Happy happy birthday.”

Angel_gideon_mann said:

“Happy birthday to our forever young Mama. Addo D really knows market🎊🎊.”

